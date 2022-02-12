Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Our Chinese Heart brand Sauerkraut Tilapia (Hot Spicy) and Golden Soup Sauerkraut Fish (Tilapia (Mild Spicy)) recalled due to undeclared milk

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/our-chinese-heart-brand-sauerkraut-tilapia-hot-spicy-and-golden-soup-sauerkraut-fish

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 11, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brand(s) : Our Chinese Heart

Product : Certain Sauerkraut Fish

Companies: Metro Marine Corporation

Issue : Food – Allergen – Milk

Category: Fish and seafood (Frozen)

What to do : If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product

Audience : General public

Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Our Chinese

Heart Sauerkraut Tilapia (Hot

Spicy) 400 g 0 13980 90130 4 Production date:

2021 JA 04 Our Chinese

Heart Golden Soup

Sauerkraut Fish

(Tilapia (Mild Spicy)) 400 g 0 13980 90129 8 Production date:

2021 JA 04

Issue

Metro Marine Corporation is recalling Our Chinese Heart brand Sauerkraut Tilapia (Hot Spicy) and Golden Soup Sauerkraut Fish (Tilapia (Mild Spicy)) from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold in British Columbia and Manitoba, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home

If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

Story continues

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/11/c8836.html