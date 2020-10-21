Sun Life hosts third quarter 2020 earnings conference call

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, November 4, after markets close. Sun Life will hold its earnings conference call and live webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET the following day.

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2020

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

To listen to the live webcast and view the presentation slides, visit www.sunlife.com/QuarterlyReports 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation. An archive will be available on the website following the event.

To listen via telephone, please call 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time as follows:

Participant Dial In (Toll Free): 1-877-658-9101, conference ID 4449049

Participant Dial In (International): 602-563-8756, conference ID 4449049

A replay of the conference call will be available from Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. ET until 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 19, 2020 by calling 404-537-3406 or 1-855-859-2056 (toll free within North America) using Conference ID: 4449049.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2020, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,122 billion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com .

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

