Pressure on Bank of England to follow Federal Reserve’s huge interest rate rise - live updates

Pressure is mounting on the Bank of England to follow in the Federal Reserve’s footsteps after the US central bank rolled out its biggest interest rate rise since 1994.

The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee is expected to unveil its fifth interest rate rise at its meeting this afternoon.

Markets are betting on a 25 basis-point increase to 1.25pc as Governor Andrew Bailey tries to balance efforts to curb soaring inflation with the risk of an economic slowdown.

But policymakers are now under pressure to act more aggressively after the Fed lifted interest rates by 75 basis points last night.

The nine-member MPC is expected to be split on the decision, with overall support for a 25 basis-point rise but at least three officials voting for a larger jump.

Britons are grappling with the highest inflation in 40 years after consumer prices jumped 9pc in April. But raising rates too quickly could cause the economy to slow, tipping the UK into a recession.

British Gas owner Centrica boosts supplies from Norway

British Gas owner Centrica has boosted gas shipments from Norway as it looks to cut ties with Russia and shore up supplies ahead of winter.

The new agreement will see state-owned energy firm Equinor deliver an additional 1bn cubic meters (bcm) of gas supplies to the UK for each of the next three winters. That's enough to heat an extra 4.5m homes.

Centrica will now buy a total of 10 bcm of gas per year from Equinor – a significant portion of Britain's total gas demand. The UK currently imports around a third of its gas supplies from Norway.

Countries across Europe are scrambling to find alternative sources of energy amid concerns Putin could turn off the taps. Centrica has previously said it will stop buying from Gazprom, which is controlled by the Kremlin.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said:

While we ramp up cheap renewables and accelerate British nuclear to boost our greater energy independence, we will still need natural gas for many decades to come. With Russia’s criminal invasion of Ukraine, it is more important than ever that we source more of the gas we need domestically, but also from safe and reliable import partners while we transition. We cannot, and will not, turn off the taps overnight. This major supply deal agreed today will help underpin British energy security over the next few years, and also reinforce our partnership with Norway as a key international energy ally.

GAS DEAL🇬🇧🇳🇴



Britain's Centrica has signed a major deal with Norway's Equinor, boosting UK supply for the next 3 winters.



With ongoing uncertainty in Europe, securing extra supply is welcome as we maximise gas production in British waters and accelerate nuclear and renewables.

FTSE 100 extends losses ahead of BoE verdict

Things have gone from bad to worse for the FTSE 100 this morning as traders brace for another interest rate rise.

The blue-chip index has now slumped 1.8pc ahead of a meeting of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee.

Consumer goods companies are the biggest drag on the index, with Unilever and British American Tobacco both down 1.9pc. Oil giants BP and Shell also lost ground.

Elsewhere, there are losses across the retail sector after both Asos and Boohoo warned the squeeze on household budgets would hit trading.

Boris Johnson must be honest about slump in living standards, says Mervyn King

Mervyn King Bank of England interest rates - REUTERS/Lefteris Pitarakis/POOL/File Photo

Boris Johnson and Andrew Bailey must come clean with the public about how soaring inflation and an economic slowdown will lower Britain's living standards, according to a former governor of the Bank of England.

Louis Ashworth has more:

Lord Mervyn King said leaders “need to give us a clear narrative” after warning the UK faces “a difficult couple of years, reminiscent of the 1970s”. “A legacy of Covid is that around half a million people have dropped out of the labour force. Their return would ease inflationary pressures and boost output. But there is no pot of gold at the end of the rainbow,” he wrote in The Spectator. Lord King’s comments come ahead of a crucial Bank decision, with officials weighing up the possibility of the first double rate rise in three decades to tame the UK’s inflationary crisis. Consumer prices rose 9pc in the year to April, the highest in forty years. Lord King said: “Although rarely used, the governor’s eyebrows remain part of the Bank of England’s armoury. Since I left in 2013, mine have been resting. But the latest inflation rate of nine per cent led them to rise sharply. Time to have a word with those members of the Monetary Policy Committee who only last year were keen on negative interest rates.”

Asos slumps 25pc after inflation warning

Shares in Asos have crashed 25pc this morning after the online retailer warned surging inflation would dent its full-year figures.

The company recorded its biggest share price fall since March 2020 after it said returns rates had increased significantly amid a squeeze on household budgets.

Michael Benedict, an analyst at Berenberg, said the rise in return rates reflected customers' initial reaction to the disposal income shock, adding that the update raised questions about whether this was a "lasting phenomenon".

Pound slips ahead of Bank of England decision

Sterling has lost ground against the dollar and euro this morning as traders turn their attention to the Bank of England's interest rate decision.

Markets are expecting the MPC to roll out a 25 basis-point rise in interest rates to 1.25pc. That's much less severe than the Federal Reserve's historic 75 basis-point increase last night.

The pound slumped as much as 0.9pc against the dollar to $1.2070. Against the euro, it was down 0.4pc to 86.03p.

THG slumps as it rebuffs takeover bids

THG founder Matt Moulding

Shares in The Hut Group fell sharply this morning after the troubled ecommerce firm said it had rebuffed all recent takeover offers.

THG said it had not opened its books to any of the suitors, saying the bids "significantly undervalued" the company. Shares dropped more than 14pc.

Separately, Belerion Capital Group, which tabled a £2.1bn offer for THG, revealed it does not plan to make an offer.

Property tycoon Nick Candy is among the other parties interested in a deal. Potential bidders have until 4pm today to make a formal offer or walk away.

THG said:

All recent approaches for THG have been unsolicited and, in the unanimous opinion of the board, were unacceptable and significantly undervalued the company. After consulting with THG's major shareholders and taking advice from the company's advisers, the board has not considered it appropriate to provide due diligence access to any of these parties.

Veolia to sell UK Suez waste business after regulator concerns

Veolia has said it will sell all of Suez's waste activities in Britain in an effort to appease the competition watchdog.

The Competition and Markets Authority warned last month that Veolia's acquisition of Suez could reduce competition in the water and waste-treatment sector and drive up prices at a time when consumers are already being squeezed.

The concession is a major setback for the French company, which has already been forced to sell some European assets to push through the deal.

“This drastic decision is an effective response to the intransigence” of the regulator, Veolia said in a statement. “Veolia strongly disagrees with their analysis of the concerned markets and deplores the lack of shared understanding of the issues related to our sectors of activity.”

Shaftesbury and Capco to merge into giant West End landlord

Shaftesbury Capco London West End landlord - AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

Shaftesbury and Capital & Counties Properties have confirmed they're merging to create a landlord that will own vast swathes of London's West End, including Covent Garden and Chinatown.

The all-share merger will result in Shaftesbury owning 53pc of the combined company, which will have a total portfolio worth around £5bn.

Ian Hawksworth, chief executive of Capco, and Jonathan Nicholls, chairman of Shaftesbury, will continue in the same roles in the new firm, which will be named Shaftesbury Capital.

The new group will have around 2.9m square feet of rentable space. About a third of the portfolio's value is retail, a third is hospitality and leisure and the remainder split between offices and flats.

Shares in Shaftesbury slumped 10pc after the terms of the deal were revealed, while Capco was down 2pc.

Halfords boss warns end of EV grant is 'backwards step'

Halford electric vehicle grant - REUTERS/Molly Darlington/File Photo

The boss of Halfords has accused the Government of taking a "backwards step" with its decision to end the plug-in car grants scheme.

The Government confirmed earlier this week that it was scrapping the £1,500 subsidy for purchases of new electric cars, saying it would "refocus" funding to encourage users of other vehicles to make the switch to electric.

But the move has been met with anger in the industry, and Halfords chief executive Graham Stapleton said it would delay the transition towards the greater use of electric vehicles.

He said: "Until now, we have been greatly encouraged by the Government's commitment to making the transition to electric cars. However, the sudden and complete removal of the plug-in subsidy is a backward step.

"It will delay mass adoption at a time when we need to be doing everything we can to help people to choose greener transport options. We are writing to the Secretary of State for Transport to ask him to reconsider."

It came as Halfords revealed a jump in profits thanks to continued growth in its motoring and autocentres businesses.

The London-listed company reported a 50pc increase in pre-tax profits to £96.6m in the year to April. That also represented a 325pc rise on the £22.7m profit it posted in the year before the pandemic hit.

However, shares tumbled almost 20pc as the retailer warned of supply chain disruption and said it expected profits to be lower this year amid economic uncertainty.

FTSE risers and fallers

It's a rather grim start to trading on the FTSE 100 as traders brace for the Bank of England's fifth interest rate rise to tackle surging inflation.

The blue-chip index dropped 1pc in early trading, with consumer staple stocks weighing.

British American Tobacco was one of the biggest drags on the index as it tumbled 1.5pc. Oil giants BP and Shell also weighed.

Homebuilder Persimmon and asset manager Intermediate Capital slumped as much as 6.8pc and 5.1pc respectively to the bottom of the index as their shares traded ex-dividend.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 dropped 1.2pc, with Shaftesbury falling more than 9pc after it agreed terms for an all-share merger with Capco.

Gas prices rise further as Russian cuts escalate energy war

Natural gas prices are on the rise against this morning after Russia stepped up an energy war by cutting supplies through a key pipeline to less than half its normal volumes.

Robert Habeck, Germany's economy minister, claimed the reductions through the Nord Stream pipeline were "politically motivated" and not due to technical issues, as Kremlin-controlled Gazprom has stated.

He said Russia was seeking to unsettle markets and drive prices higher.

The reduction in flows adds to worries about energy supplies amid Russia's war in Ukraine and retaliatory sanctions rolled out by the West.

Benchmark European gas prices rose 8pc after jumping 44pc in the previous two sessions.

Boohoo sales slump as retailers feel the heat

Boohoo Pretty Little Thing - REUTERS/James Akena

It's not just Asos warning over the cost-of-living crisis this morning – it's a similar story over at Boohoo.

The online fashion retailer has revealed a slump in sales over the last quarter as it failed to keep up with a lockdown-driven boost to trading.

Revenues fell by 8pc to £445.7m over the three months to the end of May. UK sales were down only 1pc, but it was particularly impacted by heavier declines elsewhere in Europe and in the US.

Still, Boohoo said it was optimistic as its UK sales improved month on month over the quarter and returned to net sales growth in May.

The company, which also owns PrettyLittleThing, warned last month that sales growth may grind to a halt in the first half as customers coming out of lockdown return more clothes and its nascent US business battles with supply chain disruption and freight costs.

Banks told to help customers with cost of living

British banks have been told to support consumers struggling with the rising cost of living.

The Financial Conduct Authority has written to 3,500 lenders saying it was worried Britons weren't getting the help they needed across the sector.

The City watchdog said “changing pressures on consumers” meant banks should look to provide “tailored forbearance and debt help to those in financial difficulty”, similar to measures recommended during the pandemic.

The guidance included giving borrowers in financial difficulty support tailored to their circumstances, considering how they treat vulnerable customers and directing them to money guidance or free debt advice where needed.

The guidance extends to buy-now, pay-later firms even though not all of them are regulated.

Sheldon Mills, executive director of consumers and competition at the FCA, said:

Many consumers are feeling the impact of the rising cost of living in their personal finances and we expect this to increase over the next few months. Early action is important for those struggling with debt. We need all firms to get the basics right and provide good quality support. Where we see more serious wrongdoing, we are already acting to ensure these firms improve. The financial services industry has a significant role in helping consumers manage their finances – and it should expect us to pay close attention to how they do that over the next few months.

FTSE 100 falls at the open

The FTSE 100 has started the day in the red as markets look ahead to the Bank of England's interest rate decision.

The blue-chip index fell 0.6pc to 7,232 points.

Asos cuts guidance as cost-of-living crunch bites

Asos profit inflation interest rates - JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

Asos has slashed its guidance for full-year profit and sales as the rising cost of living takes its toll on the online retailer.

The company now expected sales to grow between 4pc and 7pc for the full year, down from previous guidance of between 10pc and 15pc.

Pre-tax profit is now forecast between £20m and £60m, compared to prior estimates of £110m to £140m.

It's the latest warning from the online fashion giant, which said in April that its full-year earnings target was under threat from accelerating inflation and disruption caused by Russia's war in Ukraine.

Separately, Asos also said it had promoted chief commercial officer Jose Antonio Ramos Calamonte to the top job and named non-executive director Jorgen Lindemann as chairman in a clean sweep at the helm.

Mr Ramos Calamonte becomes chief executive with immediate effect, taking on the role after former boss Nick Beighton left abruptly last October following a profit warning.

IDG: Households are skipping meals

James Walton, chief economist at the IDG, warned of further misery ahead as supermarket bills continue to rise.

From our research, we are unlikely to see the cost-of-living pressures earing soon. This will undoubtedly leave many households – and the businesses serving them – looking to the future with considerable anxiety. If average food bills go up 10.9pc in a year, a family of food would need to find approximately £516 extra a year. We're already seeing households skipping meals – a clear indicator of food stress. We expect the mood of shoppers to remain bleak for the foreseeable future as they are impacted by rising inflation and a decline in real wages. Shoppers are likely to dial up money-saving tactics as far as possible.

07:44 AM

Why are food prices rising?

Higher prices on supermarket shelves is mainly being driven by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, often dubbed the "breadbasket of Europe".

The war has sparked huge problems with export and production of grain, with around 20m tonnes of the key ingredient thought to be trapped in the country.

This is having a knock-on effect on products that rely on wheat, including chicken, pork and bakery items.

But that's not the only problem. Lockdowns in China prompted by Beijing's zero-Covid strategy is causing further strain to supply chains, while there are also export bans on key ingredients such as palm oil from Indonesia and wheat from India.

The IDG also highlighted the impact of Brexit, as administration costs have risen and labour shortages have driven up wages.

The report said the UK's food industry was "uniquely exposed to current pressures due to a reliance on food imports and the impacts of EU exit".

07:35 AM

Food price inflation to surge

Good morning.

Households will face a fresh assault on their finances this summer amid predictions that food prices will surge 15pc.

Grocery inflation is set to accelerate in the coming months, driven by higher costs for items such as meat, cereals, dairy, fruit and vegetables.

That's according to the Institute of Grocery Distribution, which also warned higher prices are set to last until mid-2023 as the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine lasts longer than expected.

The IGD said the higher bills would drive up "food stress" and lead to more families being forced to skip meals.

5 things to start your day

1) Crown Estate warns of empty shops on Regent Street as workers stay home Footfall in central London remained significantly below pre-pandemic levels last year

2) Rise in early retirements has caused permanent damage to the economy, says IFS A rise of older people in the workforce has been a key driver of growth since the financial crisis

3) Don't turn London into 'Singapore-on-Thames', MPs tell Rishi Sunak Treasury must not water down Square Mile regulation, committee warns

4) Ryanair scraps controversial Afrikaans test for South Africans Passengers were required to complete a language test when flying to the UK in an attempt to clamp down on fake passports

5) French tech contractor drops £854m supercomputer claim against Met Office Atos had claimed British officials broke public procurement laws by handing the £1.2bn contract to Microsoft

What happened overnight

Hong Kong shares got off to a good start, with the Hang Seng Index adding 0.9pc.

The Shanghai Composite Index was more muted, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was also flat.

Tokyo stocks opened higher as investors cheered a major US rate hike that boosted Wall Street shares. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index jumped 1.9pc.

