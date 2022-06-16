Food prices to surge 15pc this summer - live updates

UK food prices are set to surge 15pc this summer, dealing a fresh blow to British families as the cost-of-living crisis deepens.

Grocery inflation is due to accelerate in the coming months due to soaring costs, with higher prices expected to last until the middle of next year, according to the Institute of Grocery Distribution.

Meat, cereals, dairy, fruit and vegetables are likely to be the worst affected as Russia’s war in Ukraine drives up the price of key foodstuffs.

The report estimated that the average monthly spend on groceries for a typical family of four would reach £439 in January next year – up from £396 in the same month in 2022.

James Walton, chief economist at the IGD, warned there had already been an increase in households skipping meals as more families suffered from “food stress”.

It comes ahead of a Bank of England meeting later today, where the Monetary Policy Committee will decide how far to raise interest rates to tackle surging inflation.

Markets are betting on a 25 basis-point increase in rates to 1.25pc, but the Bank is coming under pressure to go further after the Federal Reserve last night unveiled its biggest rate rise since 1994.

08:55 AM

Shaftesbury and Capco to merge into giant West End landlord

Shaftesbury Capco London West End landlord - AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali
Shaftesbury Capco London West End landlord - AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

Shaftesbury and Capital & Counties Properties have confirmed they're merging to create a landlord that will own vast swathes of London's West End, including Covent Garden and Chinatown.

The all-share merger will result in Shaftesbury owning 53pc of the combined company, which will have a total portfolio worth around £5bn.

Ian Hawksworth, chief executive of Capco, and Jonathan Nicholls, chairman of Shaftesbury, will continue in the same roles in the new firm, which will be named Shaftesbury Capital.

The new group will have around 2.9m square feet of rentable space. About a third of the portfolio's value is retail, a third is hospitality and leisure and the remainder split between offices and flats.

Shares in Shaftesbury slumped 10pc after the terms of the deal were revealed, while Capco was down 2pc.

08:39 AM

Halfords boss warns end of EV grant is 'backwards step'

Halford electric vehicle grant&nbsp; - REUTERS/Molly Darlington/File Photo
Halford electric vehicle grant - REUTERS/Molly Darlington/File Photo

The boss of Halfords has accused the Government of taking a "backwards step" with its decision to end the plug-in car grants scheme.

The Government confirmed earlier this week that it was scrapping the £1,500 subsidy for purchases of new electric cars, saying it would "refocus" funding to encourage users of other vehicles to make the switch to electric.

But the move has been met with anger in the industry, and Halfords chief executive Graham Stapleton said it would delay the transition towards the greater use of electric vehicles.

He said: "Until now, we have been greatly encouraged by the Government's commitment to making the transition to electric cars. However, the sudden and complete removal of the plug-in subsidy is a backward step.

"It will delay mass adoption at a time when we need to be doing everything we can to help people to choose greener transport options. We are writing to the Secretary of State for Transport to ask him to reconsider."

It came as Halfords revealed a jump in profits thanks to continued growth in its motoring and autocentres businesses.

The London-listed company reported a 50pc increase in pre-tax profits to £96.6m in the year to April. That also represented a 325pc rise on the £22.7m profit it posted in the year before the pandemic hit.

However, shares tumbled almost 20pc as the retailer warned of supply chain disruption and said it expected profits to be lower this year amid economic uncertainty.

08:32 AM

FTSE risers and fallers

It's a rather grim start to trading on the FTSE 100 as traders brace for the Bank of England's fifth interest rate rise to tackle surging inflation.

The blue-chip index dropped 1pc in early trading, with consumer staple stocks weighing.

British American Tobacco was one of the biggest drags on the index as it tumbled 1.5pc. Oil giants BP and Shell also weighed.

Homebuilder Persimmon and asset manager Intermediate Capital slumped as much as 6.8pc and 5.1pc respectively to the bottom of the index as their shares traded ex-dividend.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 dropped 1.2pc, with Shaftesbury falling more than 9pc after it agreed terms for an all-share merger with Capco.

08:27 AM

Gas prices rise further as Russian cuts escalate energy war

Natural gas prices are on the rise against this morning after Russia stepped up an energy war by cutting supplies through a key pipeline to less than half its normal volumes.

Robert Habeck, Germany's economy minister, claimed the reductions through the Nord Stream pipeline were "politically motivated" and not due to technical issues, as Kremlin-controlled Gazprom has stated.

He said Russia was seeking to unsettle markets and drive prices higher.

The reduction in flows adds to worries about energy supplies amid Russia's war in Ukraine and retaliatory sanctions rolled out by the West.

Benchmark European gas prices rose 8pc after jumping 44pc in the previous two sessions.

08:21 AM

Boohoo sales slump as retailers feel the heat

Boohoo Pretty Little Thing - REUTERS/James Akena
Boohoo Pretty Little Thing - REUTERS/James Akena

It's not just Asos warning over the cost-of-living crisis this morning – it's a similar story over at Boohoo.

The online fashion retailer has revealed a slump in sales over the last quarter as it failed to keep up with a lockdown-driven boost to trading.

Revenues fell by 8pc to £445.7m over the three months to the end of May. UK sales were down only 1pc, but it was particularly impacted by heavier declines elsewhere in Europe and in the US.

Still, Boohoo said it was optimistic as its UK sales improved month on month over the quarter and returned to net sales growth in May.

The company, which also owns PrettyLittleThing, warned last month that sales growth may grind to a halt in the first half as customers coming out of lockdown return more clothes and its nascent US business battles with supply chain disruption and freight costs.

08:11 AM

Banks told to help customers with cost of living

British banks have been told to support consumers struggling with the rising cost of living.

The Financial Conduct Authority has written to 3,500 lenders saying it was worried Britons weren't getting the help they needed across the sector.

The City watchdog said “changing pressures on consumers” meant banks should look to provide “tailored forbearance and debt help to those in financial difficulty”, similar to measures recommended during the pandemic.

The guidance included giving borrowers in financial difficulty support tailored to their circumstances, considering how they treat vulnerable customers and directing them to money guidance or free debt advice where needed.

The guidance extends to buy-now, pay-later firms even though not all of them are regulated.

Sheldon Mills, executive director of consumers and competition at the FCA, said:

Many consumers are feeling the impact of the rising cost of living in their personal finances and we expect this to increase over the next few months. Early action is important for those struggling with debt. We need all firms to get the basics right and provide good quality support. Where we see more serious wrongdoing, we are already acting to ensure these firms improve.

The financial services industry has a significant role in helping consumers manage their finances – and it should expect us to pay close attention to how they do that over the next few months.

08:01 AM

FTSE 100 falls at the open

The FTSE 100 has started the day in the red as markets look ahead to the Bank of England's interest rate decision.

The blue-chip index fell 0.6pc to 7,232 points.

07:54 AM

Asos cuts guidance as cost-of-living crunch bites

Asos profit inflation interest rates - JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP
Asos profit inflation interest rates - JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

Asos has slashed its guidance for full-year profit and sales as the rising cost of living takes its toll on the online retailer.

The company now expected sales to grow between 4pc and 7pc for the full year, down from previous guidance of between 10pc and 15pc.

Pre-tax profit is now forecast between £20m and £60m, compared to prior estimates of £110m to £140m.

It's the latest warning from the online fashion giant, which said in April that its full-year earnings target was under threat from accelerating inflation and disruption caused by Russia's war in Ukraine.

Separately, Asos also said it had promoted chief commercial officer Jose Antonio Ramos Calamonte to the top job and named non-executive director Jorgen Lindemann as chairman in a clean sweep at the helm.

Mr Ramos Calamonte becomes chief executive with immediate effect, taking on the role after former boss Nick Beighton left abruptly last October following a profit warning.

07:47 AM

IDG: Households are skipping meals

James Walton, chief economist at the IDG, warned of further misery ahead as supermarket bills continue to rise.

From our research, we are unlikely to see the cost-of-living pressures earing soon.

This will undoubtedly leave many households – and the businesses serving them – looking to the future with considerable anxiety.

If average food bills go up 10.9pc in a year, a family of food would need to find approximately £516 extra a year. We're already seeing households skipping meals – a clear indicator of food stress.

We expect the mood of shoppers to remain bleak for the foreseeable future as they are impacted by rising inflation and a decline in real wages. Shoppers are likely to dial up money-saving tactics as far as possible.

07:44 AM

Why are food prices rising?

Higher prices on supermarket shelves is mainly being driven by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, often dubbed the "breadbasket of Europe".

The war has sparked huge problems with export and production of grain, with around 20m tonnes of the key ingredient thought to be trapped in the country.

This is having a knock-on effect on products that rely on wheat, including chicken, pork and bakery items.

But that's not the only problem. Lockdowns in China prompted by Beijing's zero-Covid strategy is causing further strain to supply chains, while there are also export bans on key ingredients such as palm oil from Indonesia and wheat from India.

The IDG also highlighted the impact of Brexit, as administration costs have risen and labour shortages have driven up wages.

The report said the UK's food industry was "uniquely exposed to current pressures due to a reliance on food imports and the impacts of EU exit".

07:35 AM

Food price inflation to surge

Good morning.

Households will face a fresh assault on their finances this summer amid predictions that food prices will surge 15pc.

Grocery inflation is set to accelerate in the coming months, driven by higher costs for items such as meat, cereals, dairy, fruit and vegetables.

That's according to the Institute of Grocery Distribution, which also warned higher prices are set to last until mid-2023 as the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine lasts longer than expected.

The IGD said the higher bills would drive up "food stress" and lead to more families being forced to skip meals.

5 things to start your day

1) Crown Estate warns of empty shops on Regent Street as workers stay home  Footfall in central London remained significantly below pre-pandemic levels last year

2) Rise in early retirements has caused permanent damage to the economy, says IFS  A rise of older people in the workforce has been a key driver of growth since the financial crisis

3) Don't turn London into 'Singapore-on-Thames', MPs tell Rishi Sunak  Treasury must not water down Square Mile regulation, committee warns

4) Ryanair scraps controversial Afrikaans test for South Africans  Passengers were required to complete a language test when flying to the UK in an attempt to clamp down on fake passports

5) French tech contractor drops £854m supercomputer claim against Met Office  Atos had claimed British officials broke public procurement laws by handing the £1.2bn contract to Microsoft

What happened overnight

Hong Kong shares got off to a good start, with the Hang Seng Index adding 0.9pc.

The Shanghai Composite Index was more muted, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was also flat.

Tokyo stocks opened higher as investors cheered a major US rate hike that boosted Wall Street shares. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index jumped 1.9pc.

Coming up today

  • Corporate: Halma, Syncona (full-year results); Informa (trading statement)

  • Economics: Bank of England interest rate decision (UK), jobless claims (US), building permits (US), housing starts (US), Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey (US)

