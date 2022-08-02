Food podcast: How this Miami bar owner brought back Fox’s Lounge, South Miami’s oldest bar

Resurrecting Fox’s Lounge was a delicate balance between the new and the old for Randy Alonso.

But that’s what he has done over the years with his partner Chris Hundall: combine cool, new hangout spots with nostalgia. We’ll ask him how they went about bringing back a bar with nearly 70 years of history in South Miami on the Aug. 4 episode of La Ventanita, the weekly Miami Herald food podcast.

Alonso’s family lost its business in Cuba, a department store named La Epoca, when the Cuban government nationalized properties. His family reestablished the store in downtown Miami, where Alonso was born. He came to understand Miami is starved for history. That’s why he applied genuine nostalgic touches to his downtown bar Lost Boy. And it became an instant hit. He hopes the same happens at the renewed Fox’s Lounge.

We’ll also remember “Top Chef” contestant Howard “Howie” Kleinberg, who died last week at the age of 46.

And we’ll discuss topics in food news, including our upcoming guide to Miami Spice.

Tune in Thursdays at 11 a.m. to watch La Ventanita live on YouTube and the Miami Herald website. Find every episode of La Ventanita podcast at the show page and on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Megaphone, Stitcher and MiamiHerald.com.