Food Pathogen Detection Technology Global Market Report 2023

Major players in the food pathogen detection technology market are SGS SA, Bureau Veritas S.A., Intertek Group PLC, Eurofins Scientific, Silliker Inc., IFP Institut Für Produktqualität GmbH, ALS Limited, Asurequality, Microbac Laboratories Inc.

, Genetic Id Na Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, QIAGEN, 3M, Agilent Technologies inc, Neogen Corporation, bioMerieux SA, Merieux NutriSciences Corporation, DNA Diagnostic A/S, Instant Labs, Neogen Food Safety, Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH, Merck KGaA, Charm Sciences, Invisible Sentinel, Promega Corporation, Genon Laboratories Ltd, Genevac Ltd, Lloyd’s Register Quality Assurance Limited, Campden BRI, Det Norske Veritas As (Dnv) and ILS Limited.



The global food pathogen detection technology market is expected to grow from $4.41 billion in 2021 to $4.76 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The food pathogen detection market is expected to reach $6.42billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.8%.



The food pathogen detection technology market includes revenues earned by entities by providing safe food supply and to prevent foodborne diseases.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Food pathogen detection technology refers to a method where pathogens in agro-food are found by growing microorganisms on agar plates, followed by routine, precise serological and biochemical testing for identification. This technique is based on the capability of bacteria to grow and form colonies in agar media.



North America was the largest region in the faood pathogen detection technology market in 2022.Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the food pathogen detection technology market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of food pathogen detection technology are traditional (quantitative culture and qualitative culture), rapid (convenience, polymerase chain reaction, and immunoassay). The types of food tested include meat and poultry, dairy, processed food, fruits and vegetables, cereals, and grains to detect E. coli, salmonella, listeria, campylobacter, and others (norovirus and rotavirus). Listeria is a pathogenic (disease-causing) bacteria found in moist environments, soil, water, decaying vegetation, and animals, and it can survive and even grow under refrigeration and other food preservation methods.



An increase in the outbreak of foodborne illness across the world contributed to the growth of the food pathogen detection technology market.According to a report published by WHO in 2020, almost every tenth person falls ill due to pathogens and 420,000 people die every year after getting infected by foodborne illness.



Diarrhea is the most common disease caused by contaminated food and almost 550 million people (including 220 million children under 5 years of age) are affected by diarrhoeal diseases. The upsurge in the occurrence of foodborne diseases among the global population increased the demand for food pathogen detection technology, thus driving the market’s growth.



The lack of food control infrastructure in developing countries is a major restraint on the food pathogen detection technology market.Food control infrastructure in many developing countries is generally inadequate due to limited resources and poor management.



Food control laboratories are often not well equipped and do not have trained staff.Food control systems also face poorly developed compliance guidelines in many developing countries.



According to WHO, foodborne hazards are responsible for 137,000 deaths and 91 million acute illnesses in Africa every year.Further, foodborne diseases are estimated to sicken 48 million people in the United States each year, hospitalize 128,000 people, and kill 3,000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Therefore, poor food control infrastructure in developing countries is expected to restrain the food pathogen detection technology market in the forecast period.



Genetic testing technology is being increasingly used for the rapid, sensitive, and reliable detection of pathogens in food.Genetic testing techniques identify the problem even when the pathogens are just formed or are in tiny concentration.



For instance, in July 2022, 1health, a US-based software platform that enables diagnostic testing results to be accurately delivered in minutes, in partnership with Apollo Health Group, launched Apollo’s specialized high performing NGS tests.The Apollo Health Group is automating difficult genetic testing workflows and doing rid of risky paper-based procedures.



Physicians around the United States can now register, make orders digitally and securely, and process test results promptly and securely via 1health’s online platform.



In August 2020, Smiths Detection, a UK-based leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, and so on, acquired PathSensors for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition strengthens Smiths Detection’s biological detection capabilities for a variety of end markets, including food and agricultural safety, pathogen detection, and pathogen detection.



PathSensors is a US-based bioscience company that provides pathogen detection capabilities to several industries including food safety, agriculture, and security.



The countries covered in the food pathogen detection technology market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced.It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



