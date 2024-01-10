Food Network Star Darnell Ferguson Arrested on Strangulation and Burglary Charges

Details on what led to Darnell ‘SuperChef” Ferguson's Tuesday arrest in St. Matthews, Ky., are unclear

Food Network Darnell Ferguson

Food Network star Darnell ‘SuperChef” Ferguson was arrested on multiple charges, including strangulation, burglary and terroristic threatening in Kentucky, according to multiple news reports citing officials.

On Tuesday, Ferguson, 36, was booked into the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections, online booking records show. WHAS 11, WDRB and Courier Journal report that in addition to the aforementioned charges, Ferguson also faces misdemeanor charges of assault, menacing, criminal mischief and theft-receipt of a stolen credit or debit card.

Details on what led to his arrest are unclear. PEOPLE has reached out to the St. Matthews Police for comment but did not immediately hear back Wednesday.

Court records cited by WHAS 11, WDRB and Courier Journal state Ferguson had a protection order filed against him on Jan. 2. The identity of the person who filed the order is not public.

Ferguson is described on the Food Network website as a celebrity chef, restaurateur and entrepreneur, who currently hosts Superchef Grudge Match. In early 2023, he co-hosted Season 25 of Worst Cooks in America alongside Anne Burrell. He also is a frequent judge on Chopped and Guy’s Grocery Games, competed on 3 seasons of Guy Fieri's Tournament of Champions and has recently appeared on OWN’s The Big Holiday Food Fight and Food Fantasies.

It is unclear if Ferguson has retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.



