Food Network star accused of killing 3-year-old daughter denied bond, remains jailed

Cirrcuit Court Judge Letitia Verdin denied bond Friday for the Simpsonville woman accused of killing a 3-year-old in her custody, saying Ariel Robinson was a danger to the community, herself and her surviving children.

Verdin also said she considered Robinson a flight risk.

Robinson’s attorney William Bouton had sought a surety bond of $40,000 on Robinson’s behalf. He argued she was not a threat to others, lived all her life in the area and is not a flight risk.

Three-year-old Victoria Rose Smith died on Jan. 14 in her Simpsonville home, where she had lived with adoptive parents Ariel and Jerry Austin Robinson, two biological brothers and the Robinson’s two biological sons.

The Robinsons were arrested Jan. 19 on charges of homicide by child abuse. A coroner’s report said Victoria’s cause of death was blunt-force trauma.

Assistant Solicitor Christy Sustakovitch told the court Victoria had bruises all over her body and when Austin Robinson saw her in distress that day he told his wife “You’ve gone too far.” He gave that information in a statement to investigators , Sustakovitch said.

Austin Robinson told officers his wife would hit Victoria with anything — “a belt, paddle, flip flop or whatever,” Sustakovitch said.

He said he went to the store to get medicine that would mute the bruises and investigators have store video of him doing that.

Sustakovitch said Ariel Robinson told officers Victoria had been hit by her biological brother, who she said had anger issues. Officers went to the child’s school and found a happy boy without any injuries of his own.

Sustakovitch said the adoption of Victoria and her brothers was not final, but a hearing had been planned for Jan. 19. Victoria’s biological family had been told the adoption was final.

Casey Phares, the biological mother, asked the judge not to set bond.

“We are devastated,” she told the judge.

Verdin expressed sorrow to the family and just before denying bond called the crime “egregious..”

Ariel Robinson was an aspiring comedian who won Food Network’s “Worst Cooks in America” television show last fall. Her husband, who goes by Austin, worked as a delivery driver. Both were active on social media, posting about their family, especially Victoria.

Photos of Victoria’s carefully crafted braids and of her dressed in cute outfits were a mainstay on Ariel Robinson’s social pages. Most of Robinson’s social media has been taken down except her Instagram.

On the morning Victoria died, Ariel Robinson posted on Instagram, “If it didn’t break you, it can’t dictate you.” A little more than six hours later, emergency responders were at her house giving CPR to her daughter.

They took her to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Ariel Robinson was a middle school English teacher in Laurens and Greenville counties. The State Board of Education suspended her certificate after she was arrested.

She won “Worst Cook’s in America” last August.

A funeral for Victoria was held by her biological family and former foster parents last week.

Austin Robinson’s attorney Lucas Marchant withdrew a motion seeking bond on his behalf, meaning he will remain in jail.