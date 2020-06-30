Food Network Extends Amy Schumer’s Quarantine Cooking Series

Click here to read the full article.

Amy Schumer is serving up more of her new Food Network program to fans.

The comedienne will return this summer after the Discovery-owned cable outlet agreed to order additional episodes of “Amy Schumer Learns to Cook,” a series in which Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, self-shoot culinary escapades. Their nanny, Jame and dog and son, make cameo appearances. Recent broadcasts have allowed audiences to see Schumer trying to make a prosciutto and brie sandwich or lamb sliders, as well as applesauce for their son.

“We are happy to be coming back for a second season because sequels are always the best!” says Schumer, in a statement. “Chris and I are proud to be partnering with Food Network to donate to Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp whose mission is to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders.”

New episodes are slated to debut this summer.

During the coronavirus pandemic, several of Discovery’s networks have pivoted to so-called “quarantine” programming, which depicts home-arts experts like Guy Fieri whipping up dishes and recipes at home, with much of the production reliant on the abilities of hosts to jury-rig video with mobile devices and videoconferencing software. During the pandemic, Food Network has relied on marathons of favorite series such as “Chopped,” “Beat Bobby Flay” and “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” along with a handful of new premieres.

“Amy and Chris deliver a breath of fresh air to viewers, and we could not be more excited that they have continued to allow Food Network to bring our audience a behind-the-curtains look at their lives, with even more laughs and comforting food on the way. And we hope a lot more fennel,” says Courtney White, president of Food Network, in a statement.

Food Network says the first run of “Amy Schumer Learns to Cook” boosted viewership among women between the ages of 25 and 34.

