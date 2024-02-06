Food Network’s Duff Goldman On ‘Road To Recovery’ After Accident With Drunk Driver

Food Network’s Duff Goldman is on a “long road to recovery” after a car accident with a drunk driver.

The pastry chef revealed details of the collision in a Sunday Instagram post, where he shared a photo of his bandaged hand and warned of the dangers of drunk driving.

According to the “Ace of Cakes” personality, the incident happened as he was heading home from the Los Angeles International Airport on Feb. 1 to be with his daughter Josephine for her third birthday.

“On my way home from the airport I was thinking about what kind of cake I was going to make for my daughters birthday,” Goldman wrote. “Next thing I knew I bleeding and surrounded by airbags. A drunk driver had swerved into my lane on a windy country road.”

The celebrity chef said that “after doing a systems check,” he was relieved that his only injury was on his hand.

“I thanked my lucky stars that I’d still be there to celebrate her third birthday even if I couldn’t make her cake,” he explained.

Goldman told fans he was “fine,” but it would “be a long road to recovery.

“For someone like me who makes a living with my hands you can imagine that this is no joke,” he added.

Goldman ended with a serious message, telling followers, “There’s no excuse for driving drunk. None. Uber, taxi, call a friend. No excuse. Stay safe friends, count your blessings. If you’re drinking don’t drive, and if you’re driving, don’t drink.”

He also pointed out how lucky he was to leave the accident alive in an interview with People published on Monday.

Reminding everyone of the worst-case scenario, he said, “My daughter almost didn’t have a dad because this guy was stupid.”

