Food for London Now: Free Christmas and Boxing Day meals to support Londoners

Thank you: volunteer Naomi Clucas and With Compassion’s Leon Aarts at London Scottish House, where free meals will be offered to anyone in need at Christmas (NIGEL HOWARD ©)

As the capital prepares for a festive season in Tier 4, our charity partner With Compassion will continue to support Londoners this Christmas.

With Compassion has cooked more than 500,000 meals since the end of March. Over the past few weeks, it has been serving free hot meals out of our state-of-the-art Evening Standard food truck to vulnerable people across the capital.

On Christmas Day and Boxing Day, they will be cooking and serving nutritious food outside the kitchen at Westminster’s London Scottish House to anyone in need. Please donate to our appeal today to help the charity ensure as many people as possible can be fed in London this Christmas.

People can enjoy a hot lunch and are also being offered cold boxed meals to take away for themselves and their families.

Organisations helping care for vulnerable Londoners in need of food are also being encouraged to get in touch with With Compassion to arrange a delivery of free meals on Christmas Day.

To collect your meals, please make your way to Scottish House, 95 Horseferry Road, Westminster SW1P 2DX between 11am and 3pm on December 25 and 26.

If you are an organisation interested in receiving free meals from With Compassion on Christmas Day, please email meals@with-compassion.org to let them know your details and how many meat and vegetarian meals you require.

With Compassion’s founder Leon Aarts thanked all the volunteers who have kept our “pop-up” kitchen going since it opened in November. He called them the “beating heart” of With Compassion, adding: “Without them giving their time, effort and commitment we wouldn’t have been able to cook thousands of meals.”

Our other appeal partner The Felix Project is also continuing to deliver food to those in need across the festive period. Since March, it has worked with the Standard on sourcing and redistributing fresh food to London’s most vulnerable.

Mark Curtin, Felix’s chief executive, said: “We are incredibly proud of the collective efforts of all the people who have made this campaign so successful. Thank you and congratulations to everyone who helps The Felix Project tackle the hunger crisis. You are all true role models and heroes.”

Marcus Roberts, relationship manager at Felix, said: “It’s been so incredible seeing the work that people are willing to put in to help those less fortunate.”

Before Covid-19, charities needed to deliver 109 million meals a year to help every person going hungry in London.

Let’s Feed London Now!

This November and December, together with our sister title The Independent, we will be delivering food directly to 1,000 Londoners a day through our partner With Compassion. Please donate here to help ensure no Londoner goes hungry this Christmas.

Research by The Felix Project has discovered that this figure has increased, with 118 million meals now needed each year. It means charities have to find an extra nine million meals annually to help those people who are now facing hunger.

Professor Martin Caraher, emeritus professor of food and health policy at City, University of London, warned: “Food poverty is an indignity. It is not just about the lack of food but also the feelings of shame and disempowerment, social stigma and being isolated.”

