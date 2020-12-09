Food for London Now: ‘1 in 5 children short of food’
Two million children have gone hungry since the start of the coronavirus lockdown, including one in five in London, according to a new report.
The Social Market Foundation report, titled Measuring and mitigating child hunger in the UK, suggests that child hunger and food insecurity have been exacerbated by the coronavirus with one in four children in the UK having faced some form of food deprivation.
The findings come as the Standard’s Food for London Now campaign strives to tackle food poverty in the capital - partnering with The Felix Project and With Compassion to provide hundreds of healthy, nutritious meals to vulnerable people across our city every day in the run up to Christmas.
From a representative survey of 1,000 parents, 16 per cent of respondents reported that a child went an entire day without eating. Of ten local authorities with the highest share of children facing hunger, the top five are all in London. These are: Redbridge (25.5 per cent), Tower Hamlets (24.7 per cent), Newham (23.9 per cent), Harrow (23.7 per cent) and Brent (23.6 per cent).
Aveek Bhattacharya, Chief Economist at the SMF said: “The stark evidence in this report shows that the challenge of food insecurity and child hunger is even greater and more urgent than many observers had thought and feared. The idea of a single child going short of food is heartbreaking but our evidence shows that almost 2 million children have been in that awful situation this year.”
“Our analysis of food insecurity at a local authority level shows that this is a problem that is faced across the country, from our capital city to the rural south-west of England and the towns of the north-west. Food insecurity and child hunger are an urgent national challenge.”
In April the Children’s Commissar estimated that 1.2m children had a furloughed parent and three million were in households that had lost between a fifth and half of their income. The SMF study found that 16 per cent said that their children missed meals during the pandemic and 18 per cent said they could not afford to provide a balanced diet for their children.
Households where the principal earner worked in hospitality, retail or construction, sectors hit hard by coronavirus restrictions, saw the biggest spike in child food insecurity. The SMF estimates that 19.1 per cent of London children are experiencing ‘very low food security’ – the highest of any region in Britain, followed by the South West.
The SMF, a cross-party thinktank, urges the government to implement the recommendations set out by the National Food Strategy, including expanding Free School Meals and extending holiday programmes., They also recommend retaining the temporary £20 increase in Universal Credit.
The report was sponsored by Deliveroo, which also gave £50,000 to the Evening Standard’s social kitchen which aims to supply 1.5m meals to vulnerable Londoners in the years to come.
