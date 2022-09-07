Food Lion Feeds and Customers Donate Nearly $100,000 to American Red Cross for Kentucky Flood Relief Efforts

Omnichannel retailer and customer donations support neighbors in need

SALISBURY, N.C., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion Feeds and customers joined together to donate $96,000 for ongoing disaster relief to support communities in Kentucky impacted by the devastating flooding in late July. This amount includes a Food Lion Feeds $30,000 donation on top of the amount customers donated at the register from Aug. 14 – 27. Food Lion Feeds is the hunger-relief platform through which Food Lion supports communities in need.



“Hundreds of Red Cross volunteers continue to provide support to residents impacted by flash flooding in eastern Kentucky. Thanks in part to the contributions made by partners like Food Lion, we have provided meals, snacks and critical relief items,” said Allison Taylor, Regional Executive, American Red Cross of the Greater Carolinas. “We are so grateful to the Food Lion community and its shoppers for their generosity to help in times of crisis.”

During the two-week period, Food Lion offered customers at its more than 1,100 stores across 10 states the option to round up at the register to support neighbors impacted by the Kentucky flooding. In addition, Food Lion delivered 17 pallets of water to God’s Pantry Food Bank, a member agency of Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland, in Lexington, KY. This donation supported nine shelters established by Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland food bank to serve 14 counties in Central and Eastern Kentucky impacted by the flooding.

“We want our neighbors in the towns and cities we serve who were impacted by the recent flooding to know that Food Lion is here to support them as they continue to rebuild their lives,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “While this is a challenging time, we are reminded of the strength and resiliency of our communities as neighbors, nonprofits and relief organizations come together and help one another.”

For more ways in which Food Lion cares for the towns and cities it serves, visit foodlion.com/feeds. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has helped provide more than 970 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 21 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 970 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

About American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit Twitter at @RedCross.

