Food Lion Donates Nearly 250,000 Meals to Honor its Associates

Food Lion

Omnichannel retailer helps provide three meals* for each of its 82,000 associates

Food Lion is donating three meals for a full day of nourishment on behalf of each of its 82,000 associates

The donation is being made in support of Supermarket Associate Day, which is part of a national effort to honor frontline grocery workers.

SALISBURY, N.C., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion is helping to provide 246,000 meals – three meals for a full day of nourishment on behalf of each of its 82,000 associates – to thank associates for their ongoing commitment to help nourish neighbors in the towns and cities the omnichannel retailer serves. The donation is to recognize Supermarket Associate Day, which is part of a national effort to honor frontline grocery workers. The donated meals will help Feeding America®, Food Lion Feeds’ national hunger-relief partner, in its ongoing mission to end hunger.

“Our 82,000 associates are committed to nourishing their neighbors and setting them up for success, and it’s important that we take time to share our appreciation for everything they do,” said Meg Ham, President, Food Lion. “Eliminating difficult choices between gas and groceries and dinner and rent is part of what drives us. Many associates work every day to select food donations from their store to distribute to local feeding agencies and ultimately neighbors in need. This is personal to us, and that’s why we’re donating a complete day of nourishment in our associates’ honor to support their commitment to the towns and cities they serve.”

“With more than 38 million people facing hunger, Feeding America is grateful to Food Lion for their continuous commitment to help provide meals to families who are struggling to put food on their tables,” said Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Feeding America. “We appreciate Food Lion associates and their efforts to help communities in need as we celebrate them on Supermarket Associate Day.”

Each of Food Lion’s more than 1,100 stores participates in Food Lion’s food rescue program, where each store donates excess food to a local feeding agency. Food Lion helped create the food rescue program more than 20 years ago in partnership with Feeding America. In 2021, more than 52 million meals* were donated through the Food Rescue program. Recently, Food Lion Feeds reported it donated the equivalent of 152 million meals* in 2021.

Story continues

Since 2014, Food Lion has donated more than 900 million meals* through a combination of product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; capital campaign support for feeding agencies; and volunteer hours by associates, based on various meal equivalent formulas.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness, and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 900 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers .

CONTACTS:

Food Lion Media Relations

704-245-3317

publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/832234fb-7b3c-416e-a778-3cfab467614a



