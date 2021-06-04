Food Lion Feeds’ “Summers Without Hunger” Campaign Runs Through June 29

Food Lion, Customers and Suppliers Aim to Help Provide Up to 20 Million Meals Through “Summers Without Hunger” Campaign

The campaign runs through June 29.

The campaign runs through June 29.

SALISBURY, N.C., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through Food Lion Feeds’ “Summers Without Hunger” campaign, customers can make a meaningful difference in supporting the one in six children experiencing food insecurity across the towns and cities Food Lion serves. During the campaign, which runs through June 29, customers can simply make a $5 donation at their local Food Lion or when shopping online at shop.foodlion.com. For every $5 donation made, a $5 matching donation will be contributed by the following Food Lion suppliers supporting the campaign: Campbell’s, Aquafina, Kellogg’s Jumbo Snax, Sara Lee Artesano Bread, Chex Mix, Lay’s Chips and Breyer’s. Food Lion, customers and suppliers aim to help provide up to 20 million meals* to Feeding America® and 33 local member food banks across Food Lion’s 10-state service area.



“No child should have to worry about where their next meal will come from, but that becomes the sad reality with summer break,” said Jennifer Blanchard, director of community relations for Food Lion. “We created our Summers Without Hunger campaign to help provide meals to children and families facing hunger across our footprint. We sincerely appreciate the seven suppliers who are joining with us to help provide meals to neighbors in need, and we know our customers will support the effort as well in a big way.

“Due in part to the pandemic, 42 million people, including 13 million children, in the U.S. may face hunger,” said Lauren Biedron, vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America. “Feeding America is grateful to Food Lion, suppliers and customers for their commitment to helping to provide meals for communities in need.”

In addition to the in-store and online components of the campaign, local Food Lion associates will volunteer throughout the month at many of the participating Feeding America member food banks to help distribute food to neighbors in need.

Story continues

Through Food Lion’s hunger-relief platform, Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has helped to provide more than 750 million meals* to individuals and families since 2014, and has committed to providing 1.5 billion meals by 2025 through a combination of product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; volunteer hours by associates; in-store retail campaigns; and the company’s pioneering food rescue program.

For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to fight hunger in the towns and cities it serves, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks. Through the Summers Without Hunger campaign, Food Lion guarantees a minimum donation of $100,000 (monetary equivalent of 1 million meals.) from June 2 - 29, 2020. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 500 million meals to individuals and families since 2014, and has committed to donate 1,5 billion meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com.

CONTACTS: Food Lion Media Relations 704-245-3317 publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f370948-f3e5-4c86-9845-bc5a28ddcd8c



