Food insecurity, the forgotten crisis of COP28

When it comes to climate change, the world’s food system is a double-edged sword. Food production is both one of the biggest emitters of global greenhouse gases and one of the sectors hardest hit by the effects of climate change. To reconcile these two issues, the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization on Sunday set out an unprecedented roadmap for solutions. But the topic rarely makes it to the negotiating table.

Besides limiting rising temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, safeguarding food security and ending hunger were key objectives of the Paris Climate Change Agreement back in 2015. But NGOs and scientists argue that food and agriculture aren’t addressed enough at the negotiating table of the annual UN climate change conference, COP.

The global food system is extremely vulnerable to the effects of climate change, which have a significant impact on agriculture. Malnutrition has been on the rise for years, with 9% of the global population suffering from chronic hunger and a third from severe food insecurity, according to the FAO.



