‘Food, Inc.’ Sequel In Works From Participant

Matt Grobar
·2 min read

EXCLUSIVE: Participant has announced that it is producing Food, Inc. 2 — a sequel to its Academy Award-nominated documentary Food, Inc., to be released later this year.

The original film directed by Robert Kenner offered an unflattering look inside America’s corporate controlled food industry — spotlighting the harm this system has inflicted on animals, as well as its consumers and laborers. Robert Kenner directed from a script written with Elise Pearlstein and Kim Roberts. Kenner also produced alongside Pearlstein, with Bill Pohlad, Robin Schorr, Jeff Skoll and Diane Weyermann serving as exec producers.

Food, Inc. was released by Magnolia Pictures in 2009 after world premiering at the Toronto Film Festival, going on to claim not only an Academy Award nom for Best Documentary, Features, but a Cinema Eye Honors Award, a Gotham Award, a News & Documentary Emmy Award and numerous other accolades, as well.

Specifics as to Food, Inc. 2‘s focus are under wraps, though the new documentary is described as a continuation of the original story. Kenner and Melissa Robledo are directing the pic and  are joined as producers by the original film’s narrators, Eric Schlosser and Michael Pollan.

Founded in 2004 by Chairman Jeff Skoll and under the leadership of CEO David Linde, Participant is a leading global media company dedicated to content that unites art and activism to create positive change. Its films have earned 85 Academy Award nominations, including 2022’s historic triple nomination for the animated documentary Flee, and 21 wins, including Best Picture for Spotlight and Green Book; Best Documentary Feature for An Inconvenient Truth, Citizenfour, The Cove and American Factory; and Best Foreign Language Film for Roma and A Fantastic Woman. The company has also secured 44 Emmy nominationss and 11 wins, claiming two statuettes for the critically acclaimed Netflix miniseries When They See Us from Ava DuVernay.

Recent projects from Participant include the Margaret Brown documentary Descendant for Netflix and Higher Ground, and the Laura Poitras doc All the Beauty and the Bloodshed for Neon, both of which have been shortlisted for the 2023 Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.

