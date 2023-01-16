Food Grade Lubricants Market is estimated to be US$ 487.2 Million by 2032 with a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period (2022-2032) - By PMI

PMI

Food Grade Lubricants Market, By Product Type (Synthetic Oil (PAO, PAG, Others), Mineral Oil, Bio-Based), By Form (Oil and Grease), By Application (Food (Bakery, Dairy, Sugar, Meat, Poultry & Seafood, Animal Feed, Others), Beverages (Carbonated Soft Drinks, Fruit Beverages, Sports Drinks, Alcoholic Beverages, Others), Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends Analysis and Forecast till 2032

Covina, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food-grade or food-safe lubricant is the name given to any industrial lubricant that is considered safe for casual contact with objects used by humans or animals, as long as it does not exceed a certain concentration. Items that require food-grade lubricants for production include food, beverages, drugs and supplements, cosmetics, animal feed and pet food. Food grade lubricants are used during the manufacturing process of these items, they are considered safe for most casual use. Accidental contact is usually inadvertent and may occur through dripping contact or spillage, to be considered incidental, post-contact lubricants may not exceed 10 parts per million. The food processing industry presents unique challenges to lubricant formulation engineers, lubricant marketers, plant lubricant engineers and equipment designers, but it is never desirable to allow lubricants to contaminate raw materials, in-process or finished products, the consequences of which are rarely more severe in the food processing industry. As such, the lubricants used in this industry have requirements, protocols and performance expectations that go beyond typical industrial lubricants. Companies in the food, pharmaceutical, beverage and many industries that manufacture consumer products, whether manufacturing or packaging, must maintain the highest level of hygiene and safety standards. These components require cleanliness, a sterile environment, and regular lubrication for cleanliness. In such industries the use of lubricants with harmful chemicals causes many health problems, occasionally to reduce these risks associated with trace contamination, food grade lubricants are formulated. Using the right lubricants increases equipment life and productivity levels, choosing between mineral and synthetic based lubricants plays an important role in extending equipment life, reducing maintenance costs and reducing the need for frequent lubrication of bearings and gear components. Food grade lubricants are special products used in applications where food or drink may come into contact, these products must perform all the duties of regular lubricants and also meet certain guidelines for food safety. There are three different classifications of food grade lubricants namely H1, H2 and H3. H1 lubricants are food-grade lubricants used in food processing environments where incidental food contact is likely. H2 lubricants are food-grade lubricants used on equipment and machine parts in non-contact areas, H3 lubricants are food-grade lubricants, especially used to prevent corrosion on food oils, hooks, trolleys and similar equipment. Increasing applications in the food and beverage industry and increasing food safety regulations are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. However, Food-grade lubricants are used in manufacturing units of processed food, thus, increase in demand for processed food will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The report “Food Grade Lubricants Market, By Product Type (Synthetic Oil (PAO, PAG, Others), Mineral Oil, Bio-Based), By Form (Oil and Grease), By Application (Food (Bakery, Dairy, Sugar, Meat, Poultry & Seafood, Animal Feed, Others), Beverages (Carbonated Soft Drinks, Fruit Beverages, Sports Drinks, Alcoholic Beverages, Others), Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends Analysis and Forecast till 2032 “

Key Highlights:

In January 2022, TotalEnergies has joined NEXTLOOPP, an initiative bringing together 48 companies in the plastics value chain that aims to produce food-grade recycled polymers through advanced mechanical recycling.

In January 2022, Petro-Canada announced the launch of PURITY FG synthetic compressor fluid, a new addition to their extensive line of food-grade lubricants, greases and specialty fluids. PURITY FG Synthetic Compressor Fluid is a synthetic PAO-based product, scientifically formulated with selective additives and proven to protect against wear, oxidation, rust and corrosion while also providing a wider temperature performance.

In February 2022, leading lubricant manufacturer, METALUBE is pleased to announce the launch of its next generation food safe NSF registered high-performance chain oil. The new products are specifically designed with high thermal stability, reduced carbon and varnish deposits and optimized performance-enhancing additives.

Analyst View:

Lubricants reduce friction and prevent premature wear of machinery, good lubricants ensure less maintenance, lower energy consumption, increased productivity and longer life of your assets. In addition to extending the life of your machine, using the right lubricant will give you more benefits, and food-grade lubricants are also designed to extend and protect your key assets from ailments such as rust, corrosion, and abrasion, and are extremely important. This eliminates the risk of food contamination. Food-grade lubricants such as oils and greases certified NSF H1 or INS must meet specific criteria related to food compatibility. After a spill, overflow or lubrication failure, there is a possibility of accidental contact with the food being produced and thus the complete safety of the food being produced. Innovation in the Food Grade Lubricants Market is increasing worldwide, driven by technological developments in Food Grade Lubricants products that are more efficient to use.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Food Grade Lubricants Market, By Product Type (Synthetic Oil (PAO, PAG, Others), Mineral Oil, Bio-Based), By Form (Oil and Grease), By Application (Food (Bakery, Dairy, Sugar, Meat, Poultry & Seafood, Animal Feed, Others), Beverages (Carbonated Soft Drinks, Fruit Beverages, Sports Drinks, Alcoholic Beverages, Others), Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Key Market Insights from the report:

Food Grade Lubricants Market accounted for US$ 282.9 Million in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 487.2 Million by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.5%. The Food Grade Lubricants Market is segmented based on Product Type, Form, Application and Region.

Based on Product type, the Food Grade Lubricants Market is segmented into Synthetic Oil (PAO, PAG, Others), Mineral Oil, Bio-Based.

Based on form, the target market is classified into Oil and Grease.

Based on application, the target market is classified into Food (Bakery, Dairy, Sugar, Meat, Poultry & Seafood, Animal Feed, Others), Beverages (Carbonated Soft Drinks, Fruit Beverages, Sports Drinks, Alcoholic Beverages, Others), Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics, Others.

By Region, the Food Grade Lubricants Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Food Grade Lubricants Market:

The prominent players operating in the Food Grade Lubricants Market includes, ExxonMobil Corporation, TotalEnergies SE, Petro-Canada Lubricants Inc., DOW Chemical Company, Chevron Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell, Lanxess Corporation, BP Plc, and SKF GmbH, IIIinois Tools Works Inc, Kluber Lubrication Munchen SE & Co. KG. The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Food Grade Lubricants Market, By Product Type Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Synthetic Oil (PAO, PAG, Others) Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Mineral Oil Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Bio-Based Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Food Grade Lubricants Market, By Form Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Oil Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Grease Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Food Grade Lubricants Market, By Application, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Food (Bakery, Dairy, Sugar, Meat, Poultry & Seafood, Animal Feed, Others) Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Beverages (Carbonated Soft Drinks, Fruit Beverages, Sports Drinks, Alcoholic Beverages, Others) Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Pharmaceuticals Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Cosmetics Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032



