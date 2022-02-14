A new food-focused development — Salt + Vinegar — is on its way to Charlotte

Another food and drink destination is on its way to Charlotte, and it’s opening soon.

Salt + Vinegar will be home to the soon-to-be open West Morehead location of Legion Brewing, along with the experimental restaurant Counter- and its sister concept Biblio, a wine bar.

The two-building adaptive reuse space was once home to now-closed potato chip factory Mitchum Quality Snacks — hence the Salt + Vinegar project name. A call to Matt McLanahan, who is handling the retail leasing on the project for developer White Point Partners, wasn’t immediately returned.

The buildings offer 46,100 square feet of office space and 5,200 square feet of retail space. But the main draw for Charlotte’s beer fans will be anchor tenant Legion Brewing’s 22,300-square foot brewing facility and taproom.

The project joins a number of mixed-use spaces with a focus on food, including Vantage South End, less than 2 miles away.

Legion Brewing

Legion Brewing founder Phil Buchy has told CharlotteFive that the new location will have the capacity to produce up to 100,000 barrels of beer, if needed, and serve woodfired, Neapolitan-style pizzas in the taproom, where guests can view the beer-making process.

Charlotte Business Journal and WSOC-TV reported Monday that Legion are set to open the location in March after a year of delays caused by supply-chain issues. But Legion has already cranked up beer production at the West Morehead production facility, putting out inaugural canning runs of Penguin Pils cans, the popular Juicy Jay IPA in new four-pack cartons and more.

Legion Brewing’s Juicy Jay.

Counter- and Biblio

A pair of concepts sure to make foodies swoon is also on its way to Salt + Vinegar from chef-partner Sam Hart and managing partner William Brinkley.

Counter-, an experimental restaurant that broke ground in Charlotte by pairing tasting plates with music set to a theme, is now open on Thrift Road but will soon be on the move. A new wine bar called Biblio will open next door to its new home, offering food and wine pairings that will offer a unique perspective by starting with the wine selection first. Hart promises a “monstrous wine collection of the world’s best juice.”

Original plans called for a different location, but Hart announced the move to Salt + Vinegar in a news release over the weekend..

What’s nearby

The Salt + Vinegar development is across the street from a five-story, 308-unit apartment building under construction that will feature more than 260,000 square feet of residential space and 429 parking spaces. It’s expected to open mid-2023.

Less than a half-mile away is Rhino Market and Deli, along with Town Brewing Co., Pinky’s Westside Grill, Noble Smoke, Suffolk Punch and Bossy Beluah’s.

Rhino Market is the gathering spot in the FreeMore (Freedom Drive/West Morehead) area.

Location: 2001 W Morehead St., Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: FreeMoreWest/Ashley Park