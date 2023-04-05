From food to film, 10Best reveals best festivals in US

Millions of people attend at least one festival in the U.S. per year – and those numbers are on the rise. With so many events to choose from (and ticket prices in the hundreds, if not thousands of dollars for some festivals), it can be hard to decide where to spend your time and money.

That's why 10Best teamed up with a panel of festival experts to nominate the top events across five categories. Then, we asked readers to vote for their favorites, and the results are in.

Click on each category below to see the full winners list:

Best City Food Festival: Taste of Buffalo in Buffalo, New York

Taste of Buffalo shows off Buffalo's blossoming food truck and restaurant scene, as well as wines from New York State vineyards. Regional specialties, from beef on weck to sponge candy to Buffalo wings, abound. The event raises scholarship money for college-bound students who are committed to studying hospitality and culinary arts.

Best Cultural Festival: National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, D.C.

The annual blooming of the cherry trees in Washington, D.C. is a symbol of spring. Visitors crowd the Tidal Basin to watch it explode in a sea of pink and white. These magnificent trees were a gift of friendship from the People of Japan in 1912, and they’ve been gracing our nation’s capital ever since. The National Cherry Blossom Festival highlights Japanese culture, with a kite festival and a cross-cultural mix of live Japanese and American entertainment.

Best Film Festival: Out On Film in Atlanta, Georgia

Out on Film was established in 1987 as one of the first film festivals dedicated to LGBTQ stories and artists. The festival now spans 11 days, with a full lineup of film screenings and premieres. Documentaries shine, many with a focus on timely issues, like discrimination, HIV/AIDS, religion and marriage equality.

Best Music Festival: Made in America in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Made in America is held along Philadelphia's Benjamin Franklin Parkway over Labor Day weekend. Curated by Jay-Z, headliners have included Bad Bunny and Tyler, the Creator. Over a dozen performers take the stage annually, including numerous hometown artists. Food trucks come from near and far, so bring your appetite.

Best Specialty Food Festival: Picklesburgh in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Picklesburgh bills itself as “The Destination for All Things Pickled” for one weekend each July. Pittsburgh’s Roberto Clemente Bridge transforms into Picklesburgh, complete with a giant flying Heinz pickle balloon. Attendees can expect an assortment of foods and cocktails that feature pickled ingredients, as well as live demos and pickle merchandise.

Congratulations to all these winning nominees! Remember to visit 10Best.com daily to vote in our Readers' Choice contests.

This article originally appeared on 10Best.com: Best festivals of 2023, according to USA TODAY 10Best readers