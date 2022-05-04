Food Extrusion Market to Reach USD 100.73 Billion by 2030; Rising Demand for Processed & Packaged Food in Western Nations to Bolster Growth, says The Brainy Insights

Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.
Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.

The Food Extrusion market has a potential to strengthen its position in the food and beverage industry by offering new innovative alcohol products to meet the changing expectations of manufacturers and end customers.

Newark, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global food extrusion market is expected to grow from USD 61.84 Billion in 2020 to USD 100.73 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2021-2030.

Food extrusion is a process in which food/feed ingredients are pushed to flow through a die that forms and/or puff-dries the ingredients under one or more circumstances of mixing, heating, and shear.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12625

Extrusion allows for the mass manufacture of food in a continuous, efficient technique that ensures product homogeneity. This is accomplished by regulating several parts of the extrusion process. It has also "revolutionized several standard snack manufacturing techniques" and enabled the manufacture of new processed food products. Chemical reactions occur within the extruder barrel and at the die during the extrusion process.

The rise of the processed food industry in fast-growing urban households in developing nations is predicted to boost demand for extruded foods. As a result of these factors, food manufacturers' demand for food extruders is expanding, enhancing market demand. Furthermore, due to changes in processed foods, changing lifestyles, increased disposable incomes, and developments in food extrusion technology, the food extrusion market is predicted to grow over the forecast period. Furthermore, the market's growth is aided by the increased acceptance of healthy snacking habits and nutritional intake. The food extrusion market is growing in Europe and North America, due to technological advancements and a wide range of food applications. In growing countries like China, India, Japan, and Australia, the processed food business is expanding rapidly. Customers' desire for healthy, convenient, and premium products has increased as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, which is projected to fuel the expansion of nutritious, high-fiber extruded foods and functional additives.

For more information about this report visit: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/food-extrusion-market-12625

Key players operating in the global food extrusion market are Akron Tool & Die, American Extrusion International, Baker Perkins, Brabender GmbH & Co. KG, Bühler, Coperion, Doering systems, inc., Egan Food Technologies, Groupe Legris Industries, Flexicon, Jinan Darin Machinery Co., Ltd., KAHL Group, PacMoore, Schaaf Technologie GmbH, Shandong Light M&E Co., Ltd, Snactek, The Bonnot Company, Triott Group and Wenger Manufacturing, Inc. among others. To enhance their market position in the global food extrusion market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

• The APAC Protein Innovation Centre was formed by Givaudan and Bühler in April 2021. It is located at Singapore's Givaudan Woodlands. Experts from both companies support the Protein Innovation Centre, which is cooperatively operated. It is linked to a huge network of R&D innovation centres in Switzerland, as well as other significant hubs throughout the area, which aids in the global development of plant-based products. This contributes to the company's vision of a food future that is collaborative and sustainable.

By 2030, the twin-screw extruders segment is likely to dominate the market.

The extruder segment is divided into twin screw, single screw, and contra twin screw. By 2030, the twin-screw extruders segment is likely to dominate the market. Food extrusion industry share will be bolstered by factors such as better control of process parameters, simplicity of functionality, high level of process flexibility, and low production cost. The segmental trends will be driven by less wear in smaller machine parts compared to the single screw extruder. Stakeholders will be encouraged to invest in twin-screw extruders since they can handle a wide range of raw materials and have better control over process parameters.

The hot extrusion process led the market with a market share of 65.26% and a market value of around 40.36 billion in 2020.

The process segment is divided into hot and cold. The hot extrusion process led the market with a market share of 65.26% and a market value of around 40.36 billion in 2020. Extrusion of ground material under baro-thermal conditions is called as hot extrusion of raw food products.

The savoury snacks segment will account for a considerable share of the food extrusion market over the forecast period.

The product type segment includes breakfast cereals, savory snacks, bread, flours & starches, and textured protein. During the forecast period, the savoury snacks segment will account for a considerable share of the food extrusion market. The expansion of this segment is fuelled by the easy availability of raw materials and good functional features. Advances in production technology are likely to boost the food extrusion market, allowing for the creation of new shapes, sizes, and textures using a variety of raw materials.

Purchase this report (Price 4700 USD for a single-user license) at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/12625/single

Regional Segment Analysis of the Food Extrusion Market

• North America (U.S. Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)
• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)
• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Europe region emerged as the largest market for the global food extrusion market with a market share of 33.6% and a market value of around 20.78 in 2020. Europe currently dominates the food extrusion market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. This is due to the region's well-established food and beverage sector, as well as government-imposed food safety laws and a growing consumer base.

About the report:

The global food extrusion market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

Access research repository of Research Reports at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • UEFA removes more Russian soccer teams from its competitions

    GENEVA (AP) — Russian soccer teams were kicked out of the Women's European Championship, the next men's Champions League and qualifying for the 2023 Women's World Cup by UEFA on Monday. The latest round of sporting sanctions during Russia's war on Ukraine follow FIFA and UEFA suspending Russian national and club teams in February from playing in international competitions, including the men's World Cup playoffs. Those previous decisions — made as countries across Europe refused to play games aga

  • Canada's Shapovalov through to men's second round at Madrid Open

    MADRID — Canada's Denis Shapovalov is through to the second round of the Madrid Open with a 7-6 (1), 6-3 win over France's Ugo Humbert on Monday. Shapovalov, seeded 14th in Madrid, defended all nine break points he faced and cashed in on his lone chance to break, coming in the second set. That proved to be the difference in an otherwise even match. Shapovalov won 53 per cent of total points, giving up a few percentage points on serve to Humbert and performing slightly better on returns. With the

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Canada advances to quarter-finals in women's rugby 7s in B.C.

    The weather co-operated for Canada's critical matchup against World No. 1-ranked Australia on Saturday evening. The competition was a little more stingy. Having played a near-perfect first half, Canada surrendered a try in the dying seconds of their HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament matchup, falling behind 7-0 at the break and eventually succumbing 28-5 to the top-rated team in the world. Charlotte Caslick took the steam out of the crowd of 2,485 at Starlight Stadium with the late try and took

  • Police say suspicious device caused 1-hour delay to start of Vancouver marathon

    Police in Vancouver say an investigation into a suspicious device placed near the course of the city's annual marathon delayed its start by an hour and was placed to "cause panic or to disrupt the event," according to a release. A volunteer with the BMO Vancouver Marathon, which features a half-marathon distance as well, alerted police to the device around 5 a.m. PT Sunday near Science World and promptly called 911, according to a release from the Vancouver Police Department. Officers cordoned o

  • Bunting eager to taste Toronto's playoff atmosphere in testy Tampa series

    TORONTO — Michael Bunting had never seen a Maple Leafs playoff game in person until Monday night. If things continue to progress as planned, the Toronto native will be in the middle of the action for his second. Bunting took part in Tuesday's practice alongside usual linemates Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner for the first time since suffering an undisclosed injury April 23. And the feisty winger's impending return — whether in Wednesday's Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning or later in the s

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • New Jersey Devils have another rough season under Ruff

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — All the talk about the New Jersey Devils being young, talented and on the verge of restoring the organization to its past glory is starting to get old. While there were glimpses of potenial this season, the Devils did not play with the consistency needed to be an NHL playoff team. New Jersey posted a 27-46-9 record and missed the playoffs for the fourth straight year and ninth time in the last 10. A major part of the problem was playing the majority of the season without its

  • All Rise! Judge drives in three runs as Yankees dump Jays 9-1 for 11th win in a row

    TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah did his part Tuesday to keep the hottest team in the major leagues in check. The Toronto bullpen didn't come close to matching his effort. With Manoah lasting six innings, the New York Yankees feasted on the Blue Jays' relievers in a six-run seventh while taking advantage of sloppy defence and questionable umpire calls in a 9-1 rout at Rogers Centre. "When you play close games and you're not really swinging the bats, you've got to make all the plays and we

  • Host Canadians fall to Australia despite gutsy effort at 7s rugby event in Langford

    LANGFORD, B.C. — The weather co-operated for Canada’s critical matchup against World No. 1-ranked Australia on Saturday evening. The competition was a little more stingy. Having played a near-perfect first half, Canada surrendered a try in the dying seconds of their HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament matchup, falling behind 7-0 at the break and eventually succumbing 28-5 to the top-rated team in the world. Charlotte Caslick took the steam out of the crowd of 2,485 at Starlight Stadium with the

  • Evaluating Pascal Siakam's play vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam got off to a slow start in the series but picked it up over the final few games. Did he meet expectations?

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • The Raptors still believe in Malachi Flynn

    Amit Mann & Katie Heindl discuss how Masai Ujri and Nick Nurse showed they still have faith in Malachi Flynn during their end-of-season media availabilities. Also, why Toronto is putting an emphasis on internal growth to fix roster issues. Listen to the full episode on takeaways from Ujiri and Nurse's media availabilities on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Blue Jays fan's viral act of kindness leaves young Yankees fan in tears

    What a touching moment at the Rogers Centre on Tuesday night.

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas