Food Extrusion Market to Reach USD 100.73 Billion by 2030; Rising Demand for Processed & Packaged Food in Western Nations to Bolster Growth, says The Brainy Insights

The Food Extrusion market has a potential to strengthen its position in the food and beverage industry by offering new innovative alcohol products to meet the changing expectations of manufacturers and end customers.

Newark, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global food extrusion market is expected to grow from USD 61.84 Billion in 2020 to USD 100.73 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2021-2030.



Food extrusion is a process in which food/feed ingredients are pushed to flow through a die that forms and/or puff-dries the ingredients under one or more circumstances of mixing, heating, and shear.



Extrusion allows for the mass manufacture of food in a continuous, efficient technique that ensures product homogeneity. This is accomplished by regulating several parts of the extrusion process. It has also "revolutionized several standard snack manufacturing techniques" and enabled the manufacture of new processed food products. Chemical reactions occur within the extruder barrel and at the die during the extrusion process.



The rise of the processed food industry in fast-growing urban households in developing nations is predicted to boost demand for extruded foods. As a result of these factors, food manufacturers' demand for food extruders is expanding, enhancing market demand. Furthermore, due to changes in processed foods, changing lifestyles, increased disposable incomes, and developments in food extrusion technology, the food extrusion market is predicted to grow over the forecast period. Furthermore, the market's growth is aided by the increased acceptance of healthy snacking habits and nutritional intake. The food extrusion market is growing in Europe and North America, due to technological advancements and a wide range of food applications. In growing countries like China, India, Japan, and Australia, the processed food business is expanding rapidly. Customers' desire for healthy, convenient, and premium products has increased as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, which is projected to fuel the expansion of nutritious, high-fiber extruded foods and functional additives.



Key players operating in the global food extrusion market are Akron Tool & Die, American Extrusion International, Baker Perkins, Brabender GmbH & Co. KG, Bühler, Coperion, Doering systems, inc., Egan Food Technologies, Groupe Legris Industries, Flexicon, Jinan Darin Machinery Co., Ltd., KAHL Group, PacMoore, Schaaf Technologie GmbH, Shandong Light M&E Co., Ltd, Snactek, The Bonnot Company, Triott Group and Wenger Manufacturing, Inc. among others. To enhance their market position in the global food extrusion market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.



• The APAC Protein Innovation Centre was formed by Givaudan and Bühler in April 2021. It is located at Singapore's Givaudan Woodlands. Experts from both companies support the Protein Innovation Centre, which is cooperatively operated. It is linked to a huge network of R&D innovation centres in Switzerland, as well as other significant hubs throughout the area, which aids in the global development of plant-based products. This contributes to the company's vision of a food future that is collaborative and sustainable.



By 2030, the twin-screw extruders segment is likely to dominate the market.



The extruder segment is divided into twin screw, single screw, and contra twin screw. By 2030, the twin-screw extruders segment is likely to dominate the market. Food extrusion industry share will be bolstered by factors such as better control of process parameters, simplicity of functionality, high level of process flexibility, and low production cost. The segmental trends will be driven by less wear in smaller machine parts compared to the single screw extruder. Stakeholders will be encouraged to invest in twin-screw extruders since they can handle a wide range of raw materials and have better control over process parameters.



The hot extrusion process led the market with a market share of 65.26% and a market value of around 40.36 billion in 2020.



The process segment is divided into hot and cold. The hot extrusion process led the market with a market share of 65.26% and a market value of around 40.36 billion in 2020. Extrusion of ground material under baro-thermal conditions is called as hot extrusion of raw food products.



The savoury snacks segment will account for a considerable share of the food extrusion market over the forecast period.



The product type segment includes breakfast cereals, savory snacks, bread, flours & starches, and textured protein. During the forecast period, the savoury snacks segment will account for a considerable share of the food extrusion market. The expansion of this segment is fuelled by the easy availability of raw materials and good functional features. Advances in production technology are likely to boost the food extrusion market, allowing for the creation of new shapes, sizes, and textures using a variety of raw materials.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Food Extrusion Market



• North America (U.S. Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Europe region emerged as the largest market for the global food extrusion market with a market share of 33.6% and a market value of around 20.78 in 2020. Europe currently dominates the food extrusion market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. This is due to the region's well-established food and beverage sector, as well as government-imposed food safety laws and a growing consumer base.



About the report:



The global food extrusion market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



