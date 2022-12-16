Food Diagnostics Market Size to Surpass USD 27.8 BN by 2030

Precedence Research
·7 min read
Precedence Research
Precedence Research

The global food diagnostics market size is projected to surpass around USD 27.8 billion by 2030 from valued at USD 16.24 billion in 2022 and growing at a registered CAGR of 6.95% between period 2022 to 2030.

Los Angeles, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precedence Research, Recently Announced Report on “Food Diagnostics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook, and Forecast 2022-2030”.

The process of diagnosis includes identifying the origin or type of phenomena, such as abnormal animal or artificial object behavior. Food diagnostic testing is done to help prevent some foodborne diseases. It aids in giving food producers industry-wide traceability, helps them ensure that their food items are secure, free of pollutants, residues, or pathogens, and helps them give consumers correct nutritional information.

Key Insights:

  • By contaminants type, pathogens segment size was valued at USD 7.4 billion in 2021.

  • The meat, poultry, & sea-foods segment is predicted to reach around USD 8.1 billion by 2030.

  • Asia Pacific region is expected to hit at a CAGR 8.3% between 2022 to 2030.

  • Rapid inspection technology segment is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2022 to 2030.

Get the sample copy of this report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1954

Regional Snapshots

Europe held dominant position and predicted to be in the dominating region during the forecast period due to the strict regulations being established by the regional regulatory and governing agencies. To provide a more secure supply of food for people in domestic and international economies, food security requirements are getting more and more strict.

The market for food diagnostics in Europe is anticipated to develop as a result of causes including an increase in incidents of food adulteration, financial constraints, food control concerns, a lack of knowledge about the harmful effects of foodborne diseases, and a lack of hygienic practices.

Report Highlights

  • On the basis of type, the systems segment is the leading segment and is expected to make the largest contribution to the food diagnostics market. Systems are simple to use, friendly to end users, and deliver reliable test results. With the rising need for simple, quick, and fast diagnostics tools including immunoassay, PCR systems, PCR-based testing kits, and biosensors, the market for food diagnostic systems is anticipated to expand even more in the coming years. This market's expansion is being driven by the rising need for quick technologies.

  • On the basis of site, the highest CAGR is projected for the outsourcing facility segment during the forecasted period. The increasing number of new players entering the food diagnostics market is responsible for the expansion of the outsourcing facility segment. The expansion of outsourcing food testing services will also be fueled by the requirement for completely integrated, independent, and specialized equipment for collecting and analyzing food samples. The need for food testing laboratories is being fueled by decreased overhead and operational costs as well as the availability of cutting-edge testing technologies.

  • On the basis of application, the segment that includes meat, poultry, and seafood is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Products made from beef, chicken, sheep, mutton, fish, crustaceans, mollusks, crabs, and pork are included in this sector. Meat and meat products are evaluated using food diagnostics for a variety of pollutants, including pathogens, meat speciation, GMOs, allergies, and other residues. The diagnosis required more in this segment.

Recent developments

  • Two novel tests from the 3M Company were released: 3M Molecular Detection Assay 2 - STEC Gene Screen (stx and eae) and 3M Molecular Detection Assay 2 - STEC Gene Screen (stx). This will increase the company's portfolio and make it easier for it to meet the varied screening requirements of laboratories.

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1954

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2022

USD 16.24 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2030

USD 27.8 Billion

CAGR

6.95% from 2022 to 2030

Largest Market

Europe

Fastest Growing Region

Asia Pacific

Base Year

2022

Forecast Year

2023 to 2032

Key Players

3M Company, Merk Kgaa, Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., Neogen Corporation, Biorex Food Diagnostics, thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Biomerieux Sa, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Randox Food Diagnostics and Others

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Foodborne disease cases are on the rise and are expected to fuel the growth of the food diagnostics market. Diagnostics is an important process because it involves the use of diagnostic techniques to food in order to ensure its quality and safety. These systems are made to detect contamination and contaminants in food that happen during the stages of production, processing, and packaging.

The market for food diagnostics systems is expected to rise as a result of rising concerns about food quality and safety, stricter food safety regulations, increased food trade, and rising consumer knowledge of food safety. Consumer consumption habits are continuing to change in favor of natural, organic, healthy eating, which frequently includes food that is devoid of GMOs and antibiotics, especially in developed countries. The product lineups of manufacturers are being impacted by this change. Hence, it is expected that healthy food consumption demand is driving the food diagnostics market.

Restraints

The safety of food reaching end consumers may be at danger due to a lack of strict control measures and resources to monitor food safety along the food chain. Due to a lack of sufficient resources, expertise, and modernized standards for food production and monitoring, the growing number of small-scale producers in developing nations are frequently sources of dangerous food. Small businesses in underdeveloped nations might not have implemented basic food testing procedures, which increases the danger of contamination. This is a significant aspect that will probably prevent the market from expanding. Moreover, food makers transmit information about a food product and its nutritional properties using statements, and other food labels. False labelling is restricting the market growth. It is when a business sells or distributes any product with inaccurate or misleading information about its composition, nature, origin, or use. Food fraud lawsuits and false labelling have increased as a result of the surge in adulteration of food and ingredients. It is preventing the market from expanding.

Opportunities

Many countries are launching programs to improve food quality, safety, and fair trade, which could spur the market for food diagnostics to expand. Consumers' concerns about food safety and quality are growing as the prevalence of foodborne illnesses rises, providing enormous opportunities for producers of food diagnostics. When food producers adhere to the standards, consumers can have confidence in the quality and safety of the products they buy.

The need for new, enhanced, user-friendly, and affordable diagnostic kits and assays to enable effective monitoring of food samples will be further translated into the necessity of manufacturers improving food safety at the consumer level through an emphasis on preventing contamination and the use of hygienic practices. This will give the market lots of chances to expand.

Challenges

Over the forecast period, high costs and complexity related to diagnostic systems are predicted to restrain the growth of the global market for food diagnostic systems. High-end technologies like chromatography and spectrometry, which are utilized to evaluate food samples effectively, relate to expensive instruments and associated consumables. The cost of these diagnostics systems also rises because of a greater emphasis on R&D activities and the need for accurate and reliable readings. The cost of acquiring these technologies is increased, particularly in low- and middle-income nations, because most of these testing devices are exported in huge quantities from wealthy regions like North America and Europe. These elements make widespread use of food diagnostic systems difficult.

Market Segmentation

By Type

  • Systems

  • Consumables

By Diagnostics System

  • Hybridization Based

  • Chromatography Based

  • Spectrometry Based

  • Immunoassay Based

  • Biosensors

  • Testing Kits

  • Others

By Site

  • Outsourcing facility

  • Inhouse

By Application

By Test Type

  • Safety

  • Quality

By Contaminants Type

  • Pathogens

  • Pesticides

  • Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs)

  • Toxins

  • Others

By Technology Used

  • Traditional

  • Rapid

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1954

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com  | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R


Latest Stories

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o

  • Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. “We’re missing a lot of guys, a lot of veteran guys, especially up front,” Rantanen said. “I try to do my best, and even little bit more, in this situation. We need a lot to win games, and tonight was one of those.” Rantanen's second goal of the game came with nine seconds le

  • Ovechkin scores 800th goal as Capitals beat Blackhawks 7-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored three times to become the third NHL player with 800 career goals, and the streaking Washington Capitals beat the lowly Chicago Blackhawks 7-3 on Tuesday night. Nic Dowd, Anthony Mantha, Trevor van Riemsdyk and Dmitry Orlov also scored as Washington earned its fifth straight win. Conor Sheary had two assists, and Charlie Lindgren made 26 stops. The Capitals went 6-2-1 during a nine-game stretch that had only one home date. Chicago dropped to 1-11-1 in its last

  • Suns scratch Booker in New Orleans with hamstring tightness

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Phoenix Suns scratched guard and leading scorer Devin Booker from Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans because of tightness in his left hamstring. Booker played 36 minutes during Friday night's 128-117 loss in New Orleans, scoring 14 points, or about half of his per-game average of 27.4 points this season. Normally an elite perimeter shooter, Booker was 2 of 8 from 3-point range in the loss. "I didn't see the normal ‘Book’ look,” Suns coach Monty Williams said be

  • The Jordan Trophy: NBA rebrands, redesigns its MVP award

    Michael Jordan was moments away from hoisting his third of what would become five NBA Most Valuable Player awards, and then-Commissioner David Stern greeted him at the midcourt ceremony with words that were both simple and profound. “You are simply the standard,” Stern said that night in 1992, “by which basketball excellence is measured.” That’s never been more true. The NBA MVP award has been renamed The Michael Jordan Trophy, the league announced Tuesday. Jordan is a five-time MVP so he has fi

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst

  • Proud despite their team's loss, Morocco soccer fans once again fill Montreal streets

    Sitting amid raucous cheering, chanting and drumming inside a cafe in Montreal's Little Maghreb neighbourhood before the Morocco-France soccer game Wednesday, Ilyas Bajji said he felt right at home. The 32-year-old civil engineer took the afternoon off for the game — but also to unwind in its aftermath. "I feel euphoric. It's a historic event. Everyone is on a cloud," said Bajji, who grew up in northern Tangier and moved to Quebec in 2009. "To be in this cafe on Jean-Talon [Boulevard], I really

  • Report: NHL looking to add more rivalry games with changes to schedule

    We may be seeing the Battle of Alberta a lot more often as soon as next season as the NHL reportedly explores changes to its scheduling format.

  • AFC-leading Bills overcome elements, beat White, Jets 20-12

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score on consecutive possessions and the Buffalo Bills persevered through wet, chilly and windy conditions to beat a banged-up Mike White and the AFC East-rival New York Jets 20-12 on Sunday. Allen’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Knox in the closing minute of the second quarter led to Buffalo scoring on four consecutive drives, capped by a pair of field goals by Tyler Bass, including a 49-yarder. The AFC-leading Bills (10-3) w

  • What Chris Boucher wants for Christmas

    Chris Boucher wasn't used to having presents under the tree growing up but the Toronto Raptors star is now an avid video-game player who is very clear about what he would like this Christmas.&nbsp;

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Purdy, 49ers topple Seahawks 21-13, win NFC West

    SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Brock Purdy a pair of touchdown passes to George Kittle, and the San Francisco 49ers won their first NFC West title since 2019, beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 on Thursday night. Despite using their third starting quarterback this season, the 49ers (10-4) continued to show they might be the class of the NFC alongside Philadelphia. San Francisco won its seventh straight, using its stifling defense to frustrate Seattle into countless mistakes. The Niners got a handful of b

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots rallied for a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later i

  • Wagner, Banchero lead Magic past Raptors for 3rd win in row

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 23 points, Paolo Banchero added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 111-99 Sunday night for their third straight win. The Magic didn't win three in a row at any point last season. Orlando's last three-game winning streak was in February 2021. “You put three games in a row — I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “We’re asking our guys to defend at a high level, which they did. We’

  • Golden Knights leading scorer Jack Eichel placed on IR

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights leading scorer Jack Eichel was placed on injured reserve because of a lower-body injury, the club confirmed Monday. The designation means Eichel must miss at least seven days dating back to when he couldn't physically play. Defenseman Zach Whitecould went out Sunday with a lower-body injury, and on Monday was placed on long-term IR, the team confirmed. That designation means Whitecloud will miss at least 10 games and 24 days. The Knights announced on Twitter

  • Braathen wins 1st World Cup slalom of the season

    VAL d'ISÈRE, France (AP) — A flawless second run helped Lucas Braathen win the first World Cup slalom of the season on Sunday for the third victory of his career. The Norwegian skier let out a yell and thumped his chest after seeing his time on the board and then he just had to wait for his compatriot and defending World Cup slalom champion Henrik Kristoffersen, who had a slender lead of 0.07 seconds from the first run. However, an error-strewn run from Kristoffersen on the Face de Bellevarde co

  • Canada finalizes world juniors roster with some NHL adds, surprising cuts

    Shane Wright, Connor Bedard, Adam Fantilli and others highlight a stacked Canadian world juniors squad looking to defend gold on home soil.