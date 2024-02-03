Food Content Creator Details the Best Way to Cut Cheese — Using a Fork!: 'Such a Game Changer'

"This works every time, it's the best," said food and beverage content creator Jacqueline Vignona of the hack

Getty Cheese, a fork.

Say cheese!

There's apparently an easy trick to getting the perfect slice of cheese every time — and it's been floating around on Instagram since late last year.

Food and beverage content creator Jacqueline Vignona shared in a 2023 Instagram post that she uses a fork to evenly cut slices of cheese.

In a video, Vignona gently places the tip of a fork into the side of some cheese that is situated on a cutting board atop a plaid tablecloth.

After poking tiny holes into the dairy item, Vignona then cuts the cheese into evenly shaped pieces with a large knife, using the marks from the fork as a guide.

"If you're serving cheese at a holiday party, and you need your slices to be even, use a fork to measure out the slices," Vignona says in a voiceover over the clip. "This works every time, it's the best."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Reba McEntire Serves This Beer Cheese at Her Restaurant—Here’s How to Make It in 10 Minutes at Home (Exclusive)

In the caption of her post, Vignona detailed that she learned her "best cheese tip ever" from her friend Lauren, who goes by @thecheesechica on the social media platform.

"It’s been such a game changer for slicing cheese evenly!" the social media influencer wrote. "Using a fork to measure out each slice ensures all your pieces to be perfectly equal!"

"Thanks for upping my cheese game Lauren aka @thecheesechica," Vignona continued.

In the comments section, various Instagram users reacted to the hack, including one who poked fun at the cheese-cutting advice.

Story continues

"No then I have no excuse to eat the ones I cut bad," they playfully wrote.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.