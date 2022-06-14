Food Certification Market Segmented by Type ; By Application ; and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019–2020 and Forecasts to 2030

Global Food Certification Market to surpass USD 11. 73 billion by 2030 from USD 4. 95 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 5. 7% in the coming years, i. e. , 2021-30. Product Overview

New York, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Certification Market Segmented by Type ; By Application ; and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019–2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191967/?utm_source=GNW
Food certification is a guarantee given to food goods that they will not hurt the consumer once they have been consumed. Food safety hazards include biological, chemical, or physical agents in food or food conditions that have the potential to harm people. Food certification assists restaurants, cafes, and other small catering enterprises in adhering to food safety regulations. Food certification mandates that portions of the food and beverage industry maintain a clean, safe, and sanitary environment in which to manufacture consumable goods. It is a measure to strengthen food regulatory compliance monitoring and enhance the company’s reputation as a manufacturer of high-quality, safe products.

Market Highlights
Global Food Certification Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 5.7% in 2030.
Consumers’ growing knowledge of health issues has prompted them to closely inspect product levels to determine whether the stuff is appropriately certified or not. During the forecast period, the current buying behaviour is expected to drive the Global Food Certification Market to its limits. In addition, the introduction of new food products to the market is expected to drive the Global Food Certification Market industry in the future years.

Global Food Certification Market: Segments
Free-from certifications segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30
Global Food Certification Market is segmented by type into ISO 22000, KOSHER, BRC, SQF, IFS, ALAL, Free-from certifications and Other. The free-from certifications segment held the largest market share in the year 2020. The growing popularity of natural and organic products among consumers is expected to propel the free-from certifications market in the food and beverage industry forward. Due to increased consumer worries about food allergies, regulatory organisations in several countries are requiring food companies to properly label their products whether they are allergy or gluten-free, which is boosting the need for free-from certification.

Meat, poultry, and seafood products segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30
Global Food Certification Market is divided by application into Meat, poultry, and seafood products, Dairy products, Infant food products, Beverages, Bakery & confectionery products and Others. Over the forecast period, the Meat, poultry, and seafood products segment is projected to expand at the fastest pace. With the increased demand for processed meat products, the number of cases of meat farus is on the rise. The number of malpractices or adulteration cases is increasing every day around the world, resulting in a slew of health hazards and a boost in meat certification. Religious concerns among customers, particularly among Jewish and Muslim groups, are driving demand for certified products that conform to their values, resulting in a market for halal and kosher meat certifications.

Market Dynamics
Drivers
Changing consumption pattern and government regulations
Changing consumer habits, rising demand for convenience foods, increased availability of contaminated foods, need for fresh fruits and vegetables, meat and poultry products, and expanded food trade are all propelling the Global Food Certification Market forward. Consumer demand for nutritious food has risen in response to rising food-borne illness concerns. Other factors predicted to enhance the Global Food Certification Market market’s growth throughout the projected period include strict regulations and a focus on good manufacturing practices.

Diseases caused by pest and rodents
Diseases caused by pests and rodents have become more widespread as the world has been warmer and a growing population has led to more deforestation. Rodents are commonly found scurrying around in restaurant kitchens, where they might pick up infections. As a result, food establishments must be inspected on a regular basis for any endemic diseases that they may spread, offering growth potential for the food certification sector.

Restraint
High cost associated with the market
The high cost of having an in-house inspection and audit programme is not cost-effective for small and medium businesses, and the intricacies of the certification process are projected to stymie market growth throughout the projection period.

Global Food Certification Market: Key Players
ALS Limited
Underwriters Laboratories Inc.
Kiwa Sverige
Lloyd’s Register
Bureau Veritas
SGS SA
Intertek Group Plc
Eurofins Scientific
Global Food Certification Market: Regions
Global Food Certification Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. Global Food Certification Market in North America held the largest market share in the year 2020. In terms of revenue, North America was the most important Food Certification market. Foodborne illness is causing an increase in mortality in the region. As a result, the US government is focusing more on the safety, quality, and operating procedures used by food processing, packing, and storage facilities. The food certification market in North America is expected to increase due to the strict requirements implemented by regulatory agencies to preserve the standard and quality of food items.

Global Food Certification Market is further segmented by region into:
North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada
Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Rest of Latin America
Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia and Rest of APAC
Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa and Rest of MENA
