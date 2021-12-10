Food, cars and gas cost more with inflation at a 39-year high. Here's how much they've increased.

Does everything you buy seem more expensive? It's not your imagination. Used and new cars cost more. So does food, apparel, furniture, televisions and more.

With inflation at a 39-year high, the number of things with higher price tags far outweigh the items and services with minor price cuts.

The overall consumer price index jumped 6.8% from a year earlier, the fastest pace since 1982, the Labor Department said Friday. Prices are surging for many of the essentials of life including rent and medical care. Gas had one of the biggest year-over-year increases at 58%.

Last month, prices rose 6.4% annually for groceries, with jumps of 13.9% for beef, 16.8% for pork, 8.4% for chicken and 8% for fish.

Nearly three in ten Americans say their top concern is paying for basic needs or the cost of goods due to inflation, according to a new poll from Monmouth University.

Here are the biggest increases:

Gas prices up 58%

Gas prices have been steadily going up for the past few months and leveled off last week, averaging $3.35 per gallon nationwide on Friday, according to the American Automobile Association.

The national average for a gallon of gas dipped 4 cents on the week and AAA says prices were last this low for consumers on Oct. 20. It's 7 cents less than a month ago and $1.19 more than a year ago.

Good news might be on the horizon for gas prices. Earlier this week, U.S. Energy and Information Administration projected that retail gasoline prices would average $3.13 per gallon in December before falling to $3.01 per gallon in January.

Why are cars so expensive? Used car prices up 31%

Used car prices have skyrocketed so much that, in many cases, the vehicle sitting in your driveway is worth more than it was a year ago.

In the last year, the average value of a trade-in vehicle has surged to $8,738, up 70%, according to automotive data tracker J.D. Power.

The chaos stems from a shortage of new vehicles caused by a reduced supply of semiconductor chips. That's prompted more buyers to shop for used vehicles, driving up prices.

Bacon prices up 21% on November CPI

While bacon is 21% higher than in November 2020, higher prices could arrive soon. Bacon prices could jump 60% next year when California will begin enforcing an animal welfare requirement for more space for breeding pigs.

New car prices up 11%

The average price of new vehicles reached an all-time high in September for the sixth straight month, topping $45,000 for the first time, according to Cox Automotive's car-valuation service Kelley Blue Book.

Car buyers may find themselves paying over sticker price on their next car as a vehicle shortage means dealers have more customers than wheels, giving them a pricing advantage.

Called a market adjustment fee, the surcharge is usually handwritten near the sticker price or verbally conveyed by the salesperson. It is becoming more widespread across the nation on all makes and models, not just hot sellers such as the Chevrolet Corvette or Ford Bronco Sport, auto experts said.

The fee ranges from a few hundred bucks to $20,000 or more above the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP).

What else has been hit by inflation? More price increases from CPI data

Here are other products and services that have seen big increases:

Car and truck rental 37.2%

Energy costs 33.3%

Hotels 25.5%

Beef 20.9%

Pork 16.8%

Furniture and bedding 11.8%

Ham 10.7%

Cigarettes 9.4%

Chicken 9.2%

Televisions 7.9%

Fish and seafood 8%

Eggs 8%

Laundry and dry-cleaning services 7.5%

Postage and delivery services 7.2%

Tools and hardware 6.9%

Electricity 6.5%

Flour 6.2%

Clothing and apparel 5%

Cereals and bakery products 4.6%

Milk 4.6%

Tickets to movies, theaters and concerts 4.5%

Pet services/veterinary 4.2%

Bread 4%

Fresh fruits and vegetables 4%

Transportation services 3.9%

Rent 3.5%

Medical care services 2.1%

College tuition and fees 1.9%

Alcoholic beverages 1.9%

Price drops even with inflation

These services and products have had price drops:

Smartphones -16%

Audio equipment -5%

Airline fares -3.7%

Public transportation -0.6%

Contributing: Paul Davidson, Matthew Brown, Michelle Shen, Wyatte Grantham-Philips, Joey Garrison and Nathan Bomey, USA TODAY; Jamie L. LaReau, Detroit Free Press

