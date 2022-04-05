Food Beverages Metal Cans Market 2022 | Stunning Growth at CAGR of 5.9%, to reach a value of USD 38,686.72 Million by 2028 | Industry Demand, Trend, Dynamics by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research published a report, titled, "Food Beverages Metal Cans Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material (Aluminium, Steel), by Type (2-piece, 3-piece), by Degree of internal Pressure (Pressurized cans, Vacuum cans), by Application (Food, Beverages), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)". According to the report, the global Food Beverages Metal Cans industry generated USD 27,427.53 Million in 2021, and is anticipated to generate USD 38,686.72 Million by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2028.

Synopsis:

The high recyclable costs of aluminum and increasing awareness among consumers about healthy nutrients in food and beverages, and rise in the number of health-conscious consumers have led to increase the demand for metal cans during the forecast period. The rise in the awareness related the disadvantages of using plastics and the initiative of government in banning use of such plastics that affects the environment badly has increased the growth of metal packaging Market for the food and beverages during the forecast period. Nowadays, metal packaging for food is gaining popularity owing to its different features such as resistance to transportation and irregular handling, hermetically sealed cover, and easy recyclability. Most widely used metals for packaging involves steel and aluminum, as metal can coating avoid corrosion and support to maintain quality of product such as flavor of the food which is expected to increase the demand of food and beverage metal cans in the upcoming years. Moreover, modernizing consumers lifestyles can have a positive impact on the overall growth of food and beverage metal can Market globally. Besides, various coating techniques used in the manufacturing of products includes high solid coasting, powder coatings, water-based coatings, UV cure coatings, and conventional solvent-mediated coating, this coating aim to secure the product from oxidation, reduce friction and improve handling which are boosting the Market growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth in the packaging industry owing to the increasing demand for packaged food globally are also one of the factor contributing in the growth of food and beverage metal can Market during the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

  • According to our primary respondents’ research, the Food and Beverage Metal Can market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% during the forecast period.

  • The Food and Beverage Metal Can market be estimated to be worth roughly USD 27,427.53 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 38,686.72 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

  • On the basis of region, North America is projected to dominate the worldwide Food and Beverage Metal Can market.

List of Prominent Players in the Food and Beverage Metal Can Market:

  • Crown Holdings Inc (US)

  • Ball Corporation (US)

  • Silgan Holdings Inc. (US)

  • Ardagh Group (Luxembourg) CAN-PACK S.A. (Poland)

  • Kian Joo Group (Malaysia)

  • CPMC Holdings Limited (China)

  • Huber Packaging Group GmbH (Germany)

  • CCL Industries (US)

  • Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd (Japan)

  • Universal Can Corporation (Japan)

  • Independent Can Company (US)

  • Mauser Packaging Solution LLC (Germany)

  • Visy (Australia)

  • Lageen Food Packaging (Israel)

  • Massilly Holding S.A.S (France)

  • P. Wilkinson Containers Ltd. (UK)

  • Unimpack (The Netherlands)

  • Müller und Bauer GmbH (Germany)

  • Allied Cans (Canada)

Food Beverages Metal Cans Market is Segmented as Follows:

  • Material

    • Aluminium

    • Steel

  • Type

    • 2- Piece

    • 3- Piece

  • Degree of Internal Pressure

    • Pressurized Cans

    • Vacuum Cans

  • Application

    • Food

    • Beverages

  • Region

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • Latin America

    • Middle East & Africa

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The transferrable nature of metal cans and growing on the go snacks trends are the major factors driving the growth of Food Beverages Metal Cans Market during the forecast period. The recyclable properties of metal cans, and convenience factors encouraging innovations in the can manufacturing industry are the other major factors boosting the growth of the Market during the forecast period. Moreover, the developing economies are providing high growth potential in the growth of the Food Beverages Metal Cans Market globally.

Challenges:

The increasing use of plastic for packaging due to its lower cost, and growth in the trend of biodegradable packaging are the major challenges in the Food Beverages Metal Cans Market which are limiting the growth of the Market during the forecast period. Increase in the environmental protection social media campaigns such as “Save Nature” and “No to Metal Cans” are expected to act as a prime factor hindering the growth of the food beverage Metal Cans Market globally.

Regional Trends:

North America is estimated to hold the largest share of Food Beverages Metal Cans Market during the forecast period. The growth of food and beverage metal can Market in North America is mainly driven by the rise in consumer awareness towards environmental sustainability. North America is a key-producer of food and beverages. Moreover, the North America region is among the major consumer of aluminum cans and North America region is especially dominated by a large number of consumers for packaged food and beverages all over the world. The increased investments in research and development, and the advancement in technology are projected to have a positive impact on the local production of food and beverage metal cans Market in the North America region, and all these factors drives the food and beverage metal can Market growth in North America.

Recent Developments:

On December 2020, Berlin packaging acquired H. Erbten Ltd; a UK based supplier for equipment packaging and packaging supplier.

The report on the Food Beverages Metal Cans Market highlights:

  • Assessment of the Market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the Food Beverages Metal Cans Market?

  • How will the Food Beverages Metal Cans Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Food Beverages Metal Cans Market?

  • What is the Food Beverages Metal Cans market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Food Beverages Metal Cans Market throughout the forecast period?

This Market titled “Food Beverages Metal Cans Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Forecast, Regional Analysis, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 27,427.53 Million

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 38,686.72 Million

CAGR Growth Rate

CAGR of 5.9% From 2022 – 2028

Market Size Provided for Years

2016-2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016-2020

Forecast Years

2022-2028

Segments Covered


• Raw Material
• Aluminium
• Steel

• Type
• 2-piece
• 3-piece

• Degree of internal Pressure
• Pressurized cans
• Vacuum cans

• Application
• Food
• Fruits & vegetables
• Convenience food
• Pet food
• Meat & seafood
• Other food products (baby food, dairy food, and oils & fats)
• Beverage
• Alcoholic beverages
• Carbonated soft drinks
• Sports & energy drinks
• Other beverages (dairy beverages, packaged water, RTD coffee & tea, juices, and nectars)

Region & Counties Covered


• North America
• U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico

• Europe
• U.K
• France
• Germany
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest Of Europe

• Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest Of Asia Pacific

• Latin America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest Of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered


• Crown Holdings Inc (US) Ball Corporation (US) Silgan Holdings Inc. (US) Ardagh Group (Luxembourg) CAN-PACK S.A. (Poland) Kian Joo Group (Malaysia) CPMC Holdings Limited (China) Huber Packaging Group GmbH (Germany) CCL Industries (US) Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd (Japan) Universal Can Corporation (Japan) Independent Can Company (US) Mauser Packaging Solution LLC (Germany) Visy (Australia) Lageen Food Packaging (Israel) Massilly Holding S.A.S (France) P. Wilkinson Containers Ltd. (UK) Unimpack (The Netherlands) Müller und Bauer GmbH (Germany) Allied Cans (Canada)

Report Coverage


Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Browse More Related Report:

