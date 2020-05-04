Food Banks BC Receives Large Egg Donation

ABBOTSFORD, BC, May 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Food Banks BC is the recipient of a significant donation of eggs from BC's egg farmers. As the economy took a hit due to COVID-19, food bank usage increased. BC's egg farmers knew they had to do something to help. As a result, BC Egg, the organization representing all registered egg farmers in the province, will donate 25,000 dozen eggs to Food Banks BC each week.

BC Egg farmers donate 25,000 dozen eggs a week to Food Banks BC. (CNW Group/B.C Egg)

"As we started to see the huge number of job losses caused by COVID-19, we knew the food banks would be seeing more clients as people looked for assistance feeding their families," says Gunta Vitins, BC Egg Board Chair. "We're farmers – we produce nutritious food every day. We couldn't let people go hungry when we have the ability to help."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Thanks to partnerships with egg graders: Island Eggs, Farmer Ben's and Golden Valley, each of the Food Banks' five hubs in BC receive a weekly supply of eggs. Individual food banks pick up the eggs, along with other nutritious food, from the hubs to support their clients.

"Our food bank network is thrilled with this gift of eggs! Protein is always one of the most sought after items by food banks and their clients," says Laura Lansink, Executive Director of Food Banks BC. "Now, thanks to the generosity of our BC egg farmers and BC Egg, we will be sharing these eggs with communities all over BC. For the more than 100,000 individuals, families and children that need the assistance of a food bank every month, particularly at this challenging time, having fresh eggs couldn't be more appreciated!"

All egg farmers in BC are sharing in the cost of this donation. Farmers know the importance of having access to nutritious food and stepped up to make sure all our neighbours around the province can feed their families at this challenging time.

BC Egg is a non-profit organization representing 144 registered egg farmers throughout BC. Since its inception in 1967, BC Egg and egg farmers remain dedicated to ensuring that the choice of eggs reaching BC communities is safe, sustainable, nutritious, and affordable. www.bcegg.com.

Story continues

Food Banks BC a registered charity and is the Provincial Association of BC's Food Banks. It exists to support, assist and empower its 100 BC member food banks with food, funding and education. www.foodbanksbc.com.

SOURCE B.C Egg





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2020/04/c4446.html