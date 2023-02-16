Food bank need remains unabated in Grande Prairie

The needs of the food bank continue in the City of Grande Prairie.

Captain Peter Kim, Grande Prairie Salvation Army executive director, said the number of people accessing the food bank is plateauing but is still sits at a higher level than usual.

“Typically, we're able to provide for, let's say, five to seven per cent of the population, and when it's going up to 10 or 12 or 19 per cent, then we're struggling to make sure that everyone gets fed,” said Kim.

He said has been a challenge to maintain capacity to ensure community needs are being met.

The Grande Prairie Food Bank served 10,461 individuals in 2022; 2,682 of those were new to the service.

Kim noted 88 per cent using the food bank have children.

“The sad thing is that some of the families that are coming would say to us that they were the donors in previous years and now our recipients.”

He also noted that in January, many families returned to the service.

“These are people who have homes, who have jobs, who have vehicles, so the perception that it is just like the homeless is not the correct perception.

“The reality is that there are individuals, families, with children, seniors, who could be your neighbours who are accessing our food bank.”

As the need increases, inflation and rising food costs add other challenges.

The community kitchen made over 89,000 meals last year, nearly double compared to 2021 where the kitchen produced 43,000 meals, and 27,000 in 2020.

“It's because people need help, and it's a food insecurity crisis right now in our community, and I would say even the world,” said Kim.

He has started a local food security committee to begin looking into long-term solutions as the Salvation Army continues its work.

“When everyone gives, it stays locally, and it goes to local families and it helps people get by in a tough time.”

Kim said although the Christmas Kettle campaign was successful, people are still encouraged to donate to the food bank.

The bins at supermarkets go to local food banks, and Kim noted monetary donations also help give families dignity so they can buy food at grocery stores themselves.

City council allocated $200,000 to the Salvation Army in its 2023 budget to continue support of the food bank and community kitchen.

The kettle campaign raised over $757,000 and included a large donation from Ken Sargent GMC of $130,000.

In November, the province announced it will give $20 million to food banks over two years. Kim said the Grande Prairie food bank received $40,000.

Jesse Boily, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Town & Country News