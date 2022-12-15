Food bank launches calendar campaign

The Minnedosa and Area Food Bank is asking for donations of various much-needed items each day leading up to Christmas as part of an Advent calendar-style campaign.

With food bank usage up 45 per cent from last year, and donations down by the same amount, chairperson Carol Brown said food banks across the country are finding creative ways to ensure food makes its way to hungry individuals and families.

“Because every food bank operates a little bit differently and offers different products in their food hampers, I wanted to make sure that people in this area were donating foods that we’re actually able to use on a daily basis in our food hampers.”

Throughout the year, the Minnedosa food bank is always in need of non-perishable food items, since it budgets its grants and donations for the purchase of meat, dairy, vegetables and other perishable items.

Cereal, dried pasta, canned vegetables, fruit and legumes are items that go into every hamper the food bank gives out, creating the need for more donations on a regular basis. Canned meats like tuna, salmon, flakes of ham, turkey and chicken are also welcome donations, Brown said, as are canned soups, soda crackers, instant oatmeal, granola bars, rice and ramen noodles.

Harvest Manitoba, a Winnipeg-based food bank network, has recently started sending regular shipments of food to the Minnedosa food bank, Brown said. It’s the first year the food bank has received items from Harvest Manitoba, which is helping to fill the gap in community donations during the current stretch of cost-of-living increases.

According to Harvest Manitoba’s 2022 summer update, the number of hampers the organization distributes has gone up by 42 per cent since last year. The top 10 most-needed items include canned fruit, canned soup and/or stew, canned tuna, canned vegetables, pasta, pasta sauce, rice, peanut butter, baby formula/food and instant oatmeal.

Food bank agencies across the province are seeing “record levels of need,” Vince Barletta, Harvest Manitoba’s president and chief executive officer, said in the report.

In 2020, Harvest Manitoba served 10,000 households per month, which was, at the time, a record number. This year, demand has increased by 42 per cent to 14,000 hampers per month.

“Demand for food … around Manitoba has never been greater than it is today,” Barletta said.

Brown hopes that through the Advent calendar campaign and talks the food bank has given to local schools that people will understand food insecurity is not just something that affects people in bigger communities and cities.

“It’s just that people hide it better in a small town,” Brown said.

She added it’s important that people looking to use the food bank’s services understand they will not be judged for doing so.

“If you need us, we’re here for you … no questions asked.”

She also encourages people who aren’t able to donate food to find other ways to help out food-insecure folks in their community.

“Even if you have a dollar to spare, that dollar can go towards something,” Brown said. “It doesn’t have to be a $100 donation.”

Miranda Leybourne, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brandon Sun