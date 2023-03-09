New food bank donation drop-off in Trent Lakes

Following the suggestion of a resident, the Municipality of Trent Lakes has created a second drop-off location in the area for its food bank donations.

People can now take donations to the municipal office, located at 760 County Road 36, any time during its regular business hours and leave them just inside the building in the front foyer of the office, a high traffic area where residents stop in for municipal inquiries.

The township partnered with the Trent Lakes Outreach Centre food bank to make the drop-off happen.

“Having a food bank drop-off at the municipal office is absolutely wonderful and complements our drop off at the Buckhorn Community Centre,” said Peter Raymond, chair of the Outreach Centre food bank, which is currently the main food bank in the township.

“A special thank you to the very supportive municipal staff for all their time and energy facilitating this arrangement and also a big shout out to a caring Trent Lakes citizen that submitted the suggestion to the municipality that was graciously acted upon. We are truly a caring community.”

Donations will be picked up by volunteers and distributed along with other donations at Lakehurst Hall once a month.

Eligible food products include non-perishable canned meat, vegetables, pasta, pet food and water bottles. In addition to food, hygiene products, cleaning products and laundry products are also accepted.

For monetary donations, debit and cash are accepted at the front counter of the municipality office or cheques can be made payable to Trent Lakes Outreach Centre.

According to Feed Ontario’s 2022 Hunger Report, the need for food banks and donations continues to rise, states a press release issued by the township.

Two out of three food bank visitors have less than $100 after paying their housing costs each month; one out of five food banks have not been able to purchase the same volume of food as before due to higher food prices; and 2022 saw a 24 per cent increase in the number of people accessing food banks compared to 2021, according to the report.

Story continues

“After a resident made the suggestion to allow donations at the municipal office, we were more than happy to work with the centre to accommodate the request,” said Donna Teggart, CAO and treasurer for the township.

“We are always looking for ways to increase support in the community.”

Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.

Brendan Burke, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Peterborough Examiner