Food Antioxidants Global Market is Projected to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2030: Strong Demand for Processed Food due to Increasing Disposable Incomes Provides Significant Opportunities
Global Market for Food Antioxidants
Dublin, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Antioxidants - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Food Antioxidants estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Synthetic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.1% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Natural segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $364.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR
The Food Antioxidants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$364.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$355.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Barentz
BASF SE
Camlin Fine Sciences, Ltd.
Dow, Inc.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
Eastman Chemical Company
Frutarom Industries Ltd.
Kalsec, Inc.
Kemin Industries, Inc.
Koninklijke DSM NV
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
323
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$1.3 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$1.8 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
4.2%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Antioxidants and Health Benefits
Natural and Synthetic Antioxidants - A Review
Global Food Antioxidants Market Set for a Rapid Growth
Food Antioxidants - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Global Food Antioxidants Market Propelled by Rising Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases, and Growing Awareness about its Health Benefits
Strong Demand for Processed Food due to Increasing Disposable Incomes Provides Significant Market Opportunity
Rise of Middle Class Population and their Increasing Affordability of Processed Food to Benefit Food Antioxidants Market
Growing Urbanization Propels the Market for Food Antioxidants
Health Concerns Related to Synthetic Antioxidant Make Consumers Shift towards Natural Antioxidants
Increasing Demand for Natural Antioxidants Market to Spur Market Growth
Extending Shelf-life of Meat Products with Natural Antioxidants
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eyn63e
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900