Food Antioxidants Global Market is Projected to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2030: Strong Demand for Processed Food due to Increasing Disposable Incomes Provides Significant Opportunities

Global Market for Food Antioxidants

Dublin, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Antioxidants - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Food Antioxidants estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Synthetic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.1% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Natural segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $364.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR



The Food Antioxidants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$364.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$355.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 323 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Antioxidants and Health Benefits

Natural and Synthetic Antioxidants - A Review

Global Food Antioxidants Market Set for a Rapid Growth

Food Antioxidants - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Global Food Antioxidants Market Propelled by Rising Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases, and Growing Awareness about its Health Benefits

Strong Demand for Processed Food due to Increasing Disposable Incomes Provides Significant Market Opportunity

Rise of Middle Class Population and their Increasing Affordability of Processed Food to Benefit Food Antioxidants Market

Growing Urbanization Propels the Market for Food Antioxidants

Health Concerns Related to Synthetic Antioxidant Make Consumers Shift towards Natural Antioxidants

Increasing Demand for Natural Antioxidants Market to Spur Market Growth

Extending Shelf-life of Meat Products with Natural Antioxidants

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eyn63e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

