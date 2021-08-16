Foo Fighters Require Fans To Prove COVID-19 Vaccination Or Negative Test Result To Enter Alaska Concerts

The Foo Fighters are asking concertgoers to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test result within 48 hours of attending their Alaska concert, according to an announcement from Ticketmaster.

The Grammy Award-winning band has three stops in Alaska for their tour – two in Anchorage on August 17 and 19 at the Dena’ina Center and one in Fairbanks on August 21 at the Carlson Center.

The statement said proof of “a negative COVID-19 test within 48-hours of the event” or full vaccination against COVID-19 (14 days past final vaccination shot) is required prior to entering the venue. Children under 12 years of age or fans with valid medical reasons preventing vaccination will be required to show proof of a negative test as well.

The statement also said mask wearing is encouraged but not required.

The full statement reads: “The Event Organizer is requiring fans agree to the terms below prior to ticket purchases & event entry. Please note these confirmations will apply to all members of your party before they are allowed to enter the event and to any users of the tickets purchased by you. By purchasing tickets for this event, I confirm that at the time of the event I will have received a negative COVID-19 test within 48-hours of the event, OR have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (14 days past final vaccination shot), and will provide proof of vaccination prior to entering the venue. Children under 12 years of age or fans with a valid medical reason preventing vaccination will be required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48-hours before the event, and will provide proof of negative result prior to entering the venue. Mask wearing will be encouraged.”

The Foo Fighters played in New York on June 20th at Madison Square Garden, which marked the first full-capacity concert in the city since the pandemic started. Attendees were required to show vaccination status prior to entering.

On Friday, Live Nation stated that anyone attending an event at one of its venues or events will be required to show proof of full vaccination or a negative test starting October 4.

