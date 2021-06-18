Foo Fighters to release disco album as the Dee Gees

Dave Grohl has perfected his falsetto for the album

The Foo Fighters have unveiled their new musical direction - transforming from stadium rock heroes to a Bee Gees tribute band for their next album.

As the Dee Gees, a nod to frontman Dave Grohl's initials, the band will release an LP including four Bee Gees covers.

Hail Satin will see the Foos take on the Gibb brothers' 1970s disco classics Night Fever, Tragedy, You Should Be Dancing and More Than a Woman.

It will be released on vinyl for US Record Store Day on 17 July.

Side one of the LP will also include their version of Andy Gibb's Shadow Dancing, which spent seven weeks at number one in the US in 1978.

Side two will feature five live versions of songs from their last album Medicine at Midnight.

The US group announced the news with a clip of Grohl attempting his best falsetto, a la Barry Gibb.

The band actually gave the first glimpse of their new disco diversion in February, performing You Should Be Dancing for Jo Whiley's Sofa Session on BBC Radio 2.

The band had been asked to perform a cover, and Grohl explained that they chose the song after a discussion about a recent Bee Gees documentary.

'Let's do it like the Bee Gees'

"I was like, ​'Why don't we just do a Bee Gees song?' And someone was just like, ​'OK, how do you wanna do it?' And I said, ​'Well, let's do it like the Bee Gees'."

He added that he had "never, ever in my life sung like that, but it was the easiest song I have ever sung in my entire life!"

Elsewhere, in an interview earlier this week, Grohl and former Nirvana bandmate Krist Novoselic teased a potential reissue of their seminal grunge album Nevermind, following its 30th anniversary in September.

Kurt Cobain, Grohl and Krist Novoselic of Nirvana perform at MTV Live and Loud in 1993

"We're going to have the 30-year Nevermind, but we're still putting it together," Novoselic told Uncut magazine. "It's kind of late! What's on it? You'll see, I don't want to spoil the surprise!"

Grohl recently revealed that he and Novoselic sometimes get together at Grohl's house, and have recorded new material alongside Foo Fighters guitarist Pat Smear.

"We don't, like, run through a big old Nirvana setlist, but we do like to fool around and sometimes as we're fooling around, songs happen," Grohl told US radio host Howard Stern.

"And, you know, if we're in a studio, we'll record them. So we've recorded some stuff that's really cool. But we've never done anything with it... It's more just like friends, jamming around. It doesn't really seem like any sort of like big official reunion."

Anti-vaccine protest

On Tuesday, the Foo Fighters played their first concert with no social distancing in over a year, to vaccinated fans at a 600-capacity venue in California.

Anti-vaccine protesters congregated outside the gig at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, complaining that playing only to vaccinated people was a form of "segregation".

The show served as a warm-up for Sunday's much bigger event at New York's Madison Square Garden, which will be full for the first time since March 2020.

