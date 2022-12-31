Foo Fighters promise to carry on as a band after Taylor Hawkins' death, will see fans 'soon'

Foo Fighters are carrying the memory of late drummer Taylor Hawkins with them into the future.

On New Year's Eve, the rockers reflected on their trying year and announced that they will continue to play together as a band following Hawkins' sudden death in March. While they didn't share any concrete plans, the group also teased that they'll see their fans again sometime "soon."

"As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most," they wrote in a statement posted online, "and for the loved ones who are no longer with us."

The band — which lead singer Dave Grohl created following the dissolution of his group Nirvana after frontman Kurt Cobain's death — noted that it was formed "27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life."

Since then, Foo Fighters said they've gone on to build a "worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together" through their music.

Still, its members — Grohl, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel, and Rami Jaffee — recognize that things won't be the same without Hawkins, who joined the band in 1997, behind the drum kit. "Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were," they wrote. "And without Taylor, we know that we're going to be a different band going forward."

"We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you," they concluded. "And we know that when we see you again — and we will soon — he'll be there in spirit with all of us every night."

Foo Fighters

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Foo Fighters have promised to carry on as a band after drummer Taylor Hawkins' death.

The group received a whole lotta love from fellow musicians following their post, including the Head and the Heart, Cannons, and Brandi Carlile, who wrote, "Love you guys so much."

In March, Hawkins died unexpectedly while Foo Fighters were on tour in Bogotá, Columbia. In the days after his death, the band canceled their remaining tour dates in order to properly take "time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together."

Story continues

They returned to the stage to honor Hawkins by holding two tribute concerts in London and Los Angeles in September. The star-studded events featured performances by Foo Fighters as well as some of Hawkins' favorite bands including Rush and Queen. His son, Shane Hawkins, also poignantly joined Foo Fighters on drums to perform their 1998 song "My Hero" in honor of his dad.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: