Foo Fighters to Perform for Fully-Vaccinated Fans at Full-Capacity Madison Square Garden

Will Heath/getty Foo Fighters

Concerts are back!

The Foo Fighters are set to perform at Madison Square Garden on June 20, marking the first full-capacity concert in New York City since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attendees will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with the last dose received 14 days before the event. Children under 16 will be allowed to present a negative COVID-19 test in lieu of being fully vaccinated.

"We've been waiting for this day for over a year," Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl said in a statement. "And Madison Square Garden is going to feel that HARD."

The rock band headlined MSG on their "Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace" tour in 2008, and again in 2011 for their "Wasting Light" Tour. The last time the Foo Fighters appeared at MSG was in 2018 for their "Concrete and Gold" Tour, where they sold out two nights.

"New York, get ready for a long ass night of screaming our heads off together to 26 years of Foos," added Grohl, who with the rest of the band will soon embark on their upcoming " 25th 26th Anniversary" Tour.

The Knicks have been playing at MSG throughout the NBA season, and had separate sections for fully vaccinated and unvaccinated fans - but a 100 percent capacity concert has not happened since March 2020.

Tickets will go on sale June 11 at 10 a.m. local time.

