Foo Fighters give Lisa Loeb's 'Stay' a metal makeover for their first Hanukkah session of 2021

Lisa Loeb struck pop gold with her plaintive 1994 classic "Stay (I Missed You)" from the Reality Bites soundtrack. Little did she know that nearly 30 years later, Foo Fighters, a band that also made their debut in '94, would give their own Foo-style spin on the iconic '90s tune in celebration of Hanukkah 2021.

Foo frontman Dave Grohl and Grammy-winning producer Greg Kurstin rang in the start of Hanukkah last year with covers of songs from fellow Jewish artists including the Beastie Boys' "Sabotage", Bob Dylan's "Rainy Day Women #12 & 35," Drake's "Hotline Bling," and, most wonderfully, Peaches' "F — the Pain Away."

Drake’s not the only musical Jew from Canada…tonight we feature a Canadian rock G-Dess…who coincidentally grew up around the corner from a Canadian Jewish rock G-D (G-ddy Lee). Straight out the mikvah, here’s @peaches! #hanukkahsessions #happyhanukkah pic.twitter.com/wV0vTGwOlR — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) December 14, 2020

Now with the Festival of Lights kicking off in 2021, the duo is back with the first of their eight days of offerings as Grohl dons a black choker and '90s floral babydoll dress to give Loeb's "Stay" the metal touch we never knew we needed and now never want to live without.

Turn the radio on and turn the radio up to a little bit of aural nostalgia on this, the first day of Hanukkah.

Welcome back to the menorah, y’all. Let’s kick it this year’s Hanukkah sessions with one of Dallas, Texas’s favorite Jewish daughters. So put on your coffee shop spectacles and your Betsey Johnson dress and HAVA listen to this…"Stay” by @lisaloeb.#HanukkahSessions #Hanukkah pic.twitter.com/UXOKPtOjjd — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) November 28, 2021

