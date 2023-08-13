Foo Fighters Take ‘Joke Too Far,’ Bring Out Michael Bublé to Perform at Outside Lands

Harley-Davidson's Homecoming Festival - Day 2 - Credit: Getty Images for Harley-Davidson

Foo Fighters’ tour-long gag of playing Michael Bublé’s “Haven’t Met You Yet” culminated Saturday with the Canadian singer joining the band onstage to perform the 2009 single at San Francisco’s Outside Lands festival.

Since the onset of Dave Grohl and company’s tour in support of But Here We Are, the band has played a mini-medley showcasing the diverse resume of new drummer Josh Freese, who among his hundreds of jobs has recorded with Nine Inch Nails, toured with Devo, and was even the session drummer for Bublé’s “Haven’t Met You Yet.”

More from Rolling Stone

As the Freese-inspired medley became a staple of the Foo Fighters’ setlist, the band started bringing up random fans onstage to essentially do live karaoke of the Bublé song. That trend continued Saturday as Grohl scoured the audience looking for an Outside Lands attendee to participate. The video cameras locked in on one such fan, holding a sign that declared “I ❤️ Bublé.” Grohl called that “superfan” up onstage, without acknowledging that the sign holder was, in fact, Bublé himself.

“This motherfucker better know the song,” Grohl quipped. The singer and the band then ran through the track together, with Grohl finally dropping the bit at the end of the performance. “Oh my god, It’s Michael Bublé,” Grohl exclaimed.

“I’m just gonna tell you something, and I’ll make it fucking clear because we don’t have a lot of time, for real, we’ve been doing that thing where people from the audience come up and say ‘I know that fucking song,’ and they walk up and they know the first verse, they don’t know it,” Grohl added. “So this bad-ass motherfucker — and I’m not even kidding — flew in today from Argentina to fucking sing that song to you guys. Because there’s no such thing as taking a joke too far.”

Story continues

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.