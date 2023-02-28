Foo Fighters Expand 2023 Live Plans With Three New Headlining Shows

37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside - Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The Foo Fighters have added three headlining shows to their 2023 live itinerary as they prepare to return to the stage following the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year.

The concerts all appear to be warm-up gigs ahead of festival dates. On May 24, they’ll play the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire, a few days before headlining Boston Calling on May 26 and then the Sonic Temple Arts and Music Festival in Columbus, Ohio, on May 28. Then, ahead of their June 18 headlining set at Bonnaroo, they’ll play the Walmart AMP in Rogers, Arkansas, on June 14 and the Oak Mountain Amphitheater in Pelham, Alabama, on June 16.

Tickets for the three shows will go on sale on March 3 at 10 a.m. local time. A pre-sale for Citi cardholders starts today, Feb. 28, at 12 p.m. ET. Full information is available on the Foo Fighters’ website.

In addition to the aforementioned concerts, the Foo Fighters’ North American itinerary for 2023 also includes sets at the Ottawa Bluesfest in Ottawa, Canada; the Harley-Davidson Homecoming fest in Milwaukee; the Jazz Aspen Snowmass in Aspen, Colorado; and Sea.Hear.Now in Asbury Park, New Jersey. The band also has shows scheduled in Germany, Japan, and Brazil.

Foo Fighters 2023 Headlining Shows

May 24 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

June 14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

June 16 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

