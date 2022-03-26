Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins found dead in hotel room aged 50

Taylor Hawkins, drummer of rock band The Foo Fighters has died, the band has announced.

The band said it was “devastated by the untimely loss” and asked for the privacy of his family to be respected.

According to local news reports, Hawkins was found dead in a hotel room in Bogota, Colombia, where the band had been due to play at a festival.

The band announced that they would not be performing at Estéreo Picnic festival following the tragedy.

Hawkins, 50, starred in the world famous band alongside singer Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee.

A tweet from the band’s official Twitter account said: “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.

“Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Police stand guard outside the Casa Medina hotel where drummer Taylor Hawkins was found dead in Bogota, Colombia (AP)

Forensic technicians work outside the Casa Medina hotel (REUTERS)

No further details about Hawkins’ death were immediately provided.

The Foo Fighters are currently on tour in South America. The band had played in San Isidro, Argentina, last Sunday and were due to perform in Bogota, Colombia, on Friday night.

Pictures on social media showed fans gathering at the Estereo Picnic festival, with lit candles being placed on stage.

The band were scheduled to perform at the Grammys on April 3 and were due to begin a new tour of North America in May.

Hawkins joined The Foo Fighters in 1997 following the departure of the band’s previous drummer William Goldsmith and has been a member ever since.

Prior to being Foo Fighters, Hawkins played drums for Alanis Morissette from whom he was recruited by frontman Dave Grohl - Nirvana’s own legendary drummer.

Fans react to Hawkins’ death at the Estereo Picnic festival (REUTERS)

Grohl formed his second band Foo Fighters in 1994 following the death of Kurt Cobain, Nirvana’s frontman, who took his own life.

When Hawkins joined the band in 1997, the Foo Fighters’ moved from the alternative rock scene to achieve mainstream success.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with them in 2021 by Sir Paul McCartney.

. @TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side - Ozzy — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) March 26, 2022

Following the release of their most recent album, Medicine at Midnight, the band filmed a spoof-horror film titled Studio 666, in which Hawkins starred alongside his bandmates.

Tributes to Hawkins poured in immediately on social media from fellow musicians including Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Idol.

Ozzy Osbourne praised Taylor Hawkins as a “great person and an amazing musician,” and promised to “see him on the other side.”

“@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician,” Osbourne wrote on Twitter.

“My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans.

“See you on the other side – Ozzy.”

Sharing a picture of Hawkins online Idol wrote: “So tragic. Rest in peace Taylor.”

Hawkins was born in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1972 and raised in Laguna Beach, California.

He is survived by his wife Alison and their three children.