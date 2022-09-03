Foo Fighters give loving send-off to Taylor Hawkins

Mark Savage - BBC music correspondent
·6 min read
Taylor Hawkins plays the drums and sings into the microphone at a Foo Fighters gig
Taylor Hawkins was found dead in his hotel room in Colombia in March

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl choked back tears as he played the band's first show since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March.

The star was singing Times Like These when he paused to collect his emotions on the lyric: "It's times like these you learn to love again."

Earlier, Grohl described Hawkins as his "dear friend, bandmate and brother".

He said of Hawkins "no-one else could make you smile or laugh or dance or sing like he could".

"And for those of you that admired him from afar, I'm sure you've all felt the same thing," Grohl added.

"So sing and dance and laugh and cry and scream and make some noise so he can hear us right now."

Grohl was speaking as Foo Fighters topped the bill at an all-star concert in honour of Hawkins' life at London's Wembley Stadium.

The drummer was found dead in a hotel room in Colombia this March, shortly before Foo Fighters were due to play a festival in Bogotá. He was 50 years old.

No cause of death was announced, although a toxicology report showed traces of 10 substances in his body, including opioids, marijuana and anti-depressants.

Investigators did not say whether the mix of drugs was a factor.

Saturday night's concert was the first of two gigs organised by the musician's wife and bandmates, with proceeds going to charities Music Support and MusiCares.

Sir Paul McCartney, Queen and AC/DC were among the rock royalty who showed up to pay tribute at Wembley; while Liam Gallagher opened the show with a fitting rendition of Oasis's Rock And Roll Star.

Sir Paul was a surprise addition to the line-up - giving a full-throttle rendition of The Beatles classic Helter Skelter, and duetting with Chrissie Hynde on Oh! Darling. "A song I haven't performed since we recorded it 100 years ago," Sir Paul said.

British teenager Nandi Bushell, who went viral after challenging Grohl to a drum battle during lockdown, also got to join her heroes onstage, taking Hawkins' place during Learn To Fly.

Grohl introduced her as, "one of the most badass drummers I've ever met in my life".

She was one of several musicians to fill Hawkins' seat, including Blink-182's Travis Barker, Roger Taylor's son Rufus and Hawkins' own son, Shane - who gave a thunderous performance, on what can only have been an emotionally charged night.

"If you could only see how many drum sets are back there," joked Grohl. "It's like your local music store."

It was a family affair through and through. Dave Grohl's daughter Violet, who had known Hawkins all her life, also gave beautiful, sensitive readings of Jeff Buckley's Grace and Amy Winehouse's version of Valerie - while her dad watched proudly from the side of the stage.

The concert also featured performances from some of Hawkins' favourite bands and musicians, including Metallica, Rush, Supergrass and Stewart Copeland of The Police.

"The last few days we have been asking ourselves the same question after every rehearsal: 'I wonder what Taylor would think of this - to see all of these amazing people together making music?'" said Grohl at one point, again struggling to contain his emotions.

There can't be many drummers whose death would warrant a Stadium-sized tribute, let alone two (a second date will be played in LA next week) - but Taylor Hawkins was no ordinary drummer.

His energy and positivity and passion for life were on display every time Foo Fighters took to the stage. He wasn't just Dave Grohl's sideman, he was his equal - playing with a grin as wide as the Grand Canyon, and the power to match.

Saturday night's concert was about capturing and celebrating that spirit. A gesture of love, instead of sadness. One that honoured his love of music, whether it was Jeff Buckley or George Michael.

"He was a musicologist," Grohl told the audience. "He knew more about music than anyone I'd ever met in my life."

That focus on Hawkins' favourite songs made the concert more personal than the sort of benefit show where bands only appear to promote their latest album.

Pop star Kesha tore into a sleazy version of T. Rex's Children Of The Revolution, while AC/DC's Brian Johnson lit up the stadium with muscular renditions of Back In Black and Let There Be Rock, accompanied by Grohl and Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich.

"Taylor I know you're watching," said Ulrich from the stage. "I know you can hear this, I know you can feel this. We love you."

Queen - Hawkins' favourite band - ran through a compact set of their biggest hits, including We Will Rock You and Somebody To Love, ably assisted by a jump-suited Sam Ryder.

The British rock legends were the first group Hawkins ever saw live, at the age of 10; and he would regularly step out from behind his kit to serenade Foo Fighters' fans with one of their songs.

Somebody To Love was the last track he ever performed live, during a Foo Fighters show in Argentina earlier this year.

Some sections of the tribute veered into self-indulgence. Wolfgang Van Halen's finger-twisting guitar riffs left the audience unmoved, while Josh Homme should never be allowed to sing Elton John's Goodbye Yellow Brick Road ever again.

Ohio band James Gang and Canadian prog rockers Rush laid bare the gulf between British audiences and disciples of US rock radio - although their technical skills were hard to deny.

Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins perform together
Grohl and Hawkins performing together earlier this year

Video tributes came from Elton John, Billie Eilish and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, who told the story of how Hawkins would visit his local music shop and buy instruments for aspiring drummers.

"I love him and I miss him every day," he added.

"Taylor's music and his passion will be remembered for ever and ever and so should his warmth and kindness with every person who was ever lucky enough to meet him," said Eilish in her tribute.

But it was Grohl who, rightly, had the last word.

"We hope that you guys felt the love from all of us and all of the performers," he said, before closing the show with Everlong.

"Because we felt it from you, for Taylor tonight."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Why You Might Be Interested In Canadian National Railway Company (TSE:CNR) For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Canadian...

  • Dave Grohl hails ‘brother’ Taylor Hawkins at Wembley tribute show

    Liam Gallagher, Dave Chappelle, Nile Rodgers and Queens of the Stone Age featured at the show in honour of the late Foo Fighters drummer.

  • Watch Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London

    All-star benefit gig also features fellow drum legends like Lars Ulrich and Stewart Copeland, surviving Rush members, Brian May, Kesha and many more

  • Foo Fighters, Dave Chappelle, Stevie Nicks, more remember Taylor Hawkins at London tribute concert

    "We’ve gathered with family and his closest friends, his musical heroes and greatest inspirations, to bring you a gigantic f---ing night for a gigantic f---ing person," said his former bandmate Dave Grohl.

  • Foo Fighters joined by Sir Paul McCartney at tribute concert for Taylor Hawkins

    There were tears, cheers and heartfelt tributes from a host of rock legends as thousands of fans gathered in honour of Hawkins.

  • Tom Brady and More of the Richest Quarterbacks in 2022

    It's hard to remember when, exactly, the last of the Joe Montana holdouts started sounding sad and silly in the wake of Tom Brady's ever-expanding collection of rings. But when the undisputed...

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Outfielder Bradley Zimmer, reliever Casey Lawrence added to Blue Jays' roster

    TORONTO — Outfielder Bradley Zimmer and relief pitcher Casey Lawrence have been added to the Toronto Blue Jays roster. Zimmer reported to the major league roster on Thursday after Toronto claimed him off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. It's Zimmer's second stint with the Blue Jays this season after Philadelphia claimed him from waivers on Aug. 18. He played nine games with the Phillies. Zimmer was free to be picked up by Philadelphia when he was designated for assignment in ord

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice and had an assist to pace Canada to an 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland at the women's world hockey championship Saturday in Herning, Denmark. Sarah Fillier had a goal and an assist for the Canadians, who will attempt to defend their world title and write another chapter in a historic rivalry with the United States in Sunday's gold-medal game at 1:30 p.m. ET. Switzerland and Czechia battle for bronze at 9 a.m. Sarah Nurse, Kristin O'Neill, Jessie Eldridge, Emil

  • Judge hits 50th, Ohtani also goes deep as Angels edge Yanks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 50th home run of the season but Shohei Ohtani also went deep during their MVP showdown, and the Los Angeles Angels held off the slumping New York Yankees 4-3 on Monday night. The top two candidates for AL MVP both delivered before a sellout crowd that included plenty of Yankees fans. Ohtani broke a 2-all tie in the fifth inning with his 29th homer, a two-run drive to right-center. Judge connected in the eighth for a 434-foot shot off reliever Ryan Teper

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Fantasy Football: Deep sleepers to target in your draft

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon goes beyond the early rounds to highlight some deep sleeper candidates to consider at the backend of your draft.