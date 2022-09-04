Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Lets Tears Take Over At Taylor Hawkins Tribute

Foo Fighters founder Dave Grohl put his raw emotions on display during the first of two tribute concerts for the band’s late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The band headlined a tribute concert in London on Saturday that featured the appearances by Paul McCartney, Liam Gallagher, Dave Chappelle and Hawkins’ 16-year-old son Shane.

The nearly six-hour event — which was backed by the band and Hawkins’ family ― honored the late drummer who was part of the band for roughly 25 years.

Grohl, during a performance of “Times Like These,” broke down in tears while singing the Foo Fighters’ song.

He took a pause from singing to regain his composure before continuing to rock out with supporting bandmates.

You can watch a clip of the performance below.

🎸🥁 Es mucho más que música, mucho más que una banda, va más allá de una amistad que une los acordes y arpegios.



Dave Grohl rompió en llanto al tocar con Foo Fighters por primera vez sin Taylor Hawkins.#taylorhawkinstribute



pic.twitter.com/81SUFXUBUf — Marcelo Burgos (@MarceloBurgosOk) September 3, 2022

Grohl also held back tears as he led off the concert and fans chanted “Taylor” ahead of the litany of musical performances.

.@foofighters frontman Dave Grohl led a tearful tribute to his late bandmate Taylor Hawkins at the start of an all-star concert in London pic.twitter.com/vLlZkFWAld — Reuters (@Reuters) September 4, 2022

Hawkins’ lasting legacy wasn’t lost on the crowd on Saturday, either, as his 16-year-old son Shane played drums during a performance of the Foo Fighters’ hit “My Hero.”

Story continues

Grohl, at one point during the performance, looked on with a smile as his late bandmate’s son went to town on the drums.

Taylor Hawkins' 16-year-old son, Shane, does his father proud as he sits behind the kit for @FooFighters' performance of "My Hero."#FooFighters#TaylorHawkinsTributepic.twitter.com/PU705CpO2R — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) September 3, 2022

It wasn’t the only family affair captured on stage, either.

Dave’s daughter Violet sung a Jeff Buckley cover song as her father played the drums during the tribute event.

The Foo Fighters will embark out west to perform another tribute concert for Hawkins at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on Sept. 27.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

