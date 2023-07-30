Foo Fighters bring out special guest Alanis Morissette for Sinéad O'Connor tribute

Since Sinéad O'Connor's death on July 26, musicians have been paying tribute to the legendary singer the best way they know how.

On Saturday, Foo Fighters brought out Alanis Morissette during a set at Japan's Fuji Rock Festival to perform a cover of O'Connor's 1987 single "Mandinka."

Alanis Morisette performs during Boston Calling Music Festival at Harvard Athletic Complex

Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Alanis Morissette

O'Connor sang the song, named after the Mandinka African tribe as described in Alex Haley's Roots, during her first appearance on American television on Late Night With David Letterman in 1988.

"We're singing this song for a reason tonight," Foo frontman Dave Grohl began.

"Yes, for a beautiful woman with high intelligence and deep empathy, way ahead of her time, who is no longer with us," Morissette continued. "This is for her."

Foo Fighters and Morissette's cover is the latest of tributes pouring in from artists whom O'Connor has inspired. On the day O'Connor died, Pink welcomed Brandi Carlile on stage in Cincinnati to perform the late Irish singer's biggest hit, her version of the Prince track "Nothing Compares 2 U."

Pink recalled growing up in Atlantic City and going down to the Ocean City Boardwalk to record demo tapes of Whitney Houston's "Greatest Love of All" and "Nothing Compares 2 U."

"In honor of Sinead, and in honor of my very, very talented friend Brandi Carlile, I asked her if she would come out here and sing this song with me," the "Just Like a Pill" singer told the audience.

O'Connor died this week at the age of 56, though no medical reason was given. According to the coroner, her death is "not being treated as suspicious," though an autopsy will be conducted.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: