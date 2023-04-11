Foo Fighters 2023 Tour Grows Ever Longer With Six More U.S. Concerts

Innings Festival 2022 - Credit: John Medina/Getty Images

Foo Fighters have expanded their 2023 tour itinerary with six more headlining shows scheduled for later this summer and early fall.

Like the three headlining shows the band announced back in February, the new dates are all structured around previously-announced festival appearances. To start, the Foo Fighters will play three gigs in early August — in Spokane, Washington (Aug. 4), Salt Lake City, Utah (Aug. 8) , and Stateline, Nevada (Aug. 10) — before headlining Outside Lands in San Francisco.

More from Rolling Stone

Then, on Sept. 19, in between sets at Sea. Hear. Now and Louder Than Life, the Foos will play a show at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Finally, after their Oct. 1 gig at Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival, they’ll play concerts in Phoenix, Arizona and El Paso, Texas on Oct. 3 and 5, respectively.

For the shows in Spokane, Salt Lake City, Stateline, and Virginia Beach, the Foo Fighters will receive support from the Breeders. Tickets for the gigs will go on sale April 14 at 10 a.m. local time. A pre-sale starts today, April 11, at 1 p.m. ET. Full info is available on the Foo Fighters’ website.

Foo Fighters have built out a busy 2023 touring schedule as they prepare to return to the stage following the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year. On top of all their North American concerts, the band has scheduled gigs in Germany, Japan, and Brazil.

Foo Fighters New 2023 Tour Dates

Aug. 4 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

Aug. 8 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 10 — Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s

Sept. 19 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Oct. 3 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater

Oct. 5 — El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

Story continues

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.