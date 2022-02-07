Fontana wins 10th short track medal, China wins men's race

BEIJING (AP) — Arianna Fontana burnished her legacy as short track’s most decorated skater with her second Olympic medal in Beijing and 10th of her career.

The 31-year-old Italian took the lead from world champion Suzanne Schulting late in the 500-meter final and let out a yell as she crossed the line in 42.488 seconds on Monday.

Fontana won a silver in the inaugural mixed team relay on Sunday, putting her ahead of Viktor An and Apolo Ohno for career medals with nine.

Fontana was already the only athlete to win a medal of every color in the same individual event. She won gold in the 500 four years ago at the Pyeongchang Games, silver in Sochi in 2014 and bronze in Vancouver in 2010.

Schulting took silver in 42.559 and Kim Boutin of Canada earned bronze in 42.724.

The men's 1,000 final was full of the kind of moments that the skaters often explain by saying, “That's short track.”

It was restarted in the middle of the race to remove metal debris on the ice and repair a rough spot just past the finish line.

The Chinese-only crowd had plenty to cheer for in the final. Three of the skaters were Chinese and the Liu brothers from Hungary — Shaolin Sandor and Shaoang — have a Chinese father and Hungarian mother.

Liu Shaolin Sandor crossed the line first, fell and spun into the pads while raising his arms in triumph.

But he was too quick to celebrate. Liu and the other skaters had to wait several minutes while the referee sorted through the chaos. Liu put his hands together in a gesture of prayer while awaiting the final ruling.

Liu was penalized twice and earned a yellow card. That elevated Ren Ziwei of China, who crossed second, to the gold medal.

Li Wenlong of China earned silver. Liu Shaoang took bronze.

Liu Shaolin Sandor appeared to bump Ren in taking the lead late in the race. Ren grabbed Liu Shaolin Sandor approaching the finish line, but the Hungarian still managed to cross first before going down.

It was quite a night for Liu Shaoang, who crashed on the last lap in the semifinals but was advanced to the final when another skater was penalized for a lane change that caused contact.

In the quarterfinals, Park Janghyuk of South Korea was carted off the ice on a stretcher. He had been advanced to the semifinals, but didn't skate because of his injury.

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Beth Harris, The Associated Press

    BEIJING (AP) — Arianna Fontana burnished her legacy as short track’s most decorated skater with her second Olympic medal in Beijing and 10th of her career. The 31-year-old Italian took the lead from world champion Suzanne Schulting late in the 500-meter final and let out a yell as she crossed the line in 42.488 seconds on Monday. Fontana won a silver in the inaugural mixed team relay on Sunday, putting her ahead of Viktor An and Apolo Ohno for career medals with nine. Fontana was already the onl