Fonseca praises Milan for ‘magnificent first half’ and ‘very serious attitude’

Fonseca praises Milan for ‘magnificent first half’ and ‘very serious attitude’

AC Milan head coach Paulo Fonseca was very happy with the attitude that his side showed as they put Sassuolo to the sword in the cup.

Milan took care of business in rather ruthless fashion at San Siro as they scored six times against Sassuolo to book their place in the final eight of the Coppa Italia, where they will face Roma or Sampdoria.

The damage was done inside 11 first-half minutes as Samuel Chukwueze opened the scoring, Tijjani Reijnders scored a missile to make it 2-0, Chukwueze netted again and then Rafael Leao got in on the act.

The Rossoneri didn’t stop there though, with Davide Calabria and Tammy Abraham scoring either side of a consolation for the visitors to seal an eventual 6-1 victory.

Fonseca spoke to Italia 1 after the full-time whistle to reflect on what was a job well done in the end for his side and a place in the next round. MilanNews transcribed his comments.

How do you judge that performance?

“We played a great game, we played very well. A magnificent first half. It also helped me manage the players. Only good things, we played a very serious game, the players had a very serious attitude. I am satisfied.”

More Stories / The Match

Fonseca praises Milan for ‘magnificent first half’ and ‘very serious attitude’

3 December 2024, 23:24

Watch: Calabria and Abraham add salt to Sassuolo’s wounds with second-half goals

3 December 2024, 23:19

Player Ratings: AC Milan 6-1 Sassuolo – Pavlovic responds; Reijnders can’t stop

3 December 2024, 22:57

Is this a Milan that can think of having two teams to fight on multiple fronts?

“I have always said that I have faith in all my players, that’s why they all play. Today they are very satisfied because there are players who have played less and who played a magnificent game, they told me that they are always ready to play and that’s what I want to hear.”

In the quarter-finals there is the possibility of meeting Roma…

“I haven’t thought about it (laughs). Now I’m going home and I’m starting to think about Atalanta.”

You must have been pleased with the pressing tonight…

“I told the players before the game, it was important to come in strong, intense, recover high balls and press high. They did it. I am very satisfied with this, in the past I think it was a problem of attitude.

“Against the big teams there was a perfect attitude, against the others we lacked this seriousness: but tonight I am very satisfied.”

Photo by AC Milan

Do you take any responsibility for the matches that Milan didn’t play well?

“Yes. I am responsible for everything that happens in this team. I am always the first responsible, I do not run away.”

How would you rate Leao?

“It’s difficult to single out when everyone played a good match. I’m satisfied with Rafa but I’m also very satisfied with all the other players.”