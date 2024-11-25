Fonseca: Draws ‘feel like a defeat’ at Milan, Champions League needs no motivation

Paulo Fonseca admitted that the disappointment of Milan’s 0-0 draw against Juventus took him by surprise, suggesting that supporters consider draws to ‘feel like a defeat’, as he insists there is more to the Rossoneri project than just results.

Fonseca gave his verdict of the lacklustre 0-0 draw with the Bianconeri during his pre-match press conference ahead of Tuesday’s game away against Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League.

Fonseca on disappointing Milan against Juventus

Fonseca feels that Milan have done well against ‘big’ teams so far this season, having beaten Inter and Real Madrid away from home as well as the 0-0 draw with Juventus, but urged his players to keep their consistency against ‘smaller’ teams in Serie A and abroad.

“What I know is that we have done well against the big teams and less well against the ‘small’ ones. We work hard to be a team that has attitude and ambition, which we’ve shown against the big teams, but we’re working at being a consistent team,” Fonseca said, reported via TMW.

Davide Calabria and team mates of AC Milan applaud the fans followi the Serie A match between AC Milan and Juventus at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on November 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Reading further into the 0-0 draw with Juventus, Fonseca added: “We’re aware of what we did well and what we didn’t do so well. The scale of things at Milan seems different to me. I watch games like ours on Saturday every weekend. It seems like a draw feels like a defeat for Milan and a victory for the opposition. The important thing is that the team does well.

“We’ve spoken about how important the Champions League can be for us with these games today. I think we have a chance to win them. We’ve spoken among ourselves about how important it is for the future of our team in the competition to win tomorrow. We always have to have this ambition and motivation.”

Team news and Milan’s Champions League prospects

Fonseca was asked if there is any possibility that his Milan side could underestimate Solvan Bratislava on Tuesday night.

He replied: “I don’t think so. We’ve talked about how important it is to win tomorrow. It’s important for us to have the right attitude, so we can’t underestimate Slovan.

“The Champions League is the Champions League. Everyone loves being in these games, there is more motivation.”

The Milan coach was not willing to reveal too much about his starting line-up and whether Rafael Leao will play or be rested.

“I don’t know, we’ll see tomorrow. Rafa is fine, I have faith in all my players. I will obviously put out a team that can win. It’s a possibility that Leao won’t play, it’s also possible that he will.”

Youssouf Fofana has played more minutes than any other outfielder for Milan this season, but the coach is still not really able to rest the Frenchman.

“We’re going to the hotel now, so he’ll have time to rest and be ready for tomorrow,” he laughed. “But no, at this moment it’s difficult to rest Fofana.” A real Lampardian transition there.

MILAN, ITALY – NOVEMBER 23: Teun Koopmeiners of Juventus is challenged by Youssouf Fofana of AC Milan during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Juventus at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on November 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Davide Calabria will play on Tuesday night, as Emerson Royal is out with an ankle injury.

“Emerson has a sprained ankle, he hasn’t trained recently. Calabria will play. It’s an opportunity fo Davide to show that he’s ready to help the team.

“I haven’t spoken to Emerson about the booing (during his substitution against Juventus). What I will say is that it’s normal, it’s part of our profession. They are the same people who have applauded him at other times. We have to do everything to get the fans on our side again.”

Fonseca responds to Milan critics

Fonseca was asked what he made of those who say that Milan do not have any identity under his stewardship. The coach believes that there is more to the project than results at this stage of his tenure, though.

“I respect opinions. I can’t speak specifically about who says what and how they sy it, I don’t tend to look. But I respect it. I don’t think it’s right, it’s not entirely right to say something like that.

“If we look at the results in the league, I understand that we could have done a lot better. But if we understand everything that’s gone into the process, I would say it’s not right. We can be critical looking just at the results, but we have to look at the growth and the process. That is my opinion and I respect those of others.”