The Fonds de recherche du Québec and Mitacs partner to train next generation of researchers and support Quebec's economic recovery

Awards valued at $6,000 each will help university students gain vital skills through research training internships

MONTRÉAL, May 25, 2020 /CNW/ - The Fonds de recherche du Québec (FRQ) and Mitacs are joining forces on the Research Training Award program for university students. These training opportunities will help undergraduate and graduate students gain research skills through hands-on internships and contribute to a sustainable recovery of the Quebec economy.

The awards will allow university students to develop the vital skills needed for becoming a researcher: problem solving, working collaboratively in teams, clearly communicating their work, writing research proposals and grant submissions, managing projects, and gaining expertise in their fields.

The internships will also be opportunities for the students to develop professional networks with professors and university researchers. This experience will give them insight into possible pathways for the future of their studies or careers.

The Research Training Award for university students is valued at $6,000 per intern and supporting 12- to 16-week projects in all fields of study.It is made possible with funding from Mitacs along with the use of FRQ funds awarded as part of its eligible grant program (link in French only), which will serve as the institutional contribution.

Quotes:

Rémi Quirion, Chief Scientific Advisor for Quebec and President of the FRQ Board of Directors

"If there were ever a time where one could understand the importance for Quebec society to have researchers with solid training who are able to innovate in an extraordinary context like that of COVID-19, it is now. I am delighted that this joint FRQ–Mitacs program will help our students to become the researchers who will strengthen our efforts, while we also ensure the sustainable prosperity of our economy."

Eric Bosco, Chief Business Development Officer, Mitacs

"We are delighted and proud to partner with the FRQ to provide short-term, paid research training opportunities to undergraduate and graduate university students across disciplines in Quebec. Together, through the Research Training Award we will train the next generation of researchers and, at the same time, help in the province's economic recovery."

About the Fonds de recherche du Québec (FRQ):

Reporting to the ministre de l'Économie et de l'Innovation , the Fonds de recherche du Québec promotes and funds research and the training of researchers as well as knowledge mobilization. It includes three funds: Nature et technologies, Santé et Société et culture .

For more information on the Fonds and their programs, please visit their websites:

FRQNT | FRQS | FRQSC

About Mitacs:

Mitacs is a not-for-profit organization that fosters growth and innovation in Canada by solving business challenges with research solutions from post-secondary institutions.

Mitacs is supported by the Government of Canada and the provincial governments.

To learn about Mitacs and our programs, see mitacs.ca/newsroom.

