Fonds d'initiatives nordiques (FIN) - Nine projects from the Nord-du-Québec region receive $832,000 in support

QUEBEC CITY, June 30, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Nine projects from the Nord–du–Québec region have been selected in the first call for projects of 2021 within the framework of the Fonds d'initiatives nordiques (FIN). The selected projects, which cover a wide range of areas such as education, agriculture and tourism, represent total investments of more than $3 million.

Jonatan Julien, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Minister responsible for the Côte–Nord and Gaspésie–Îles–de–la–Madeleine regions, today announced $832,034 in funding for these nine projects. A total of 34 initiatives from Quebec, north of the 49th parallel, were selected for this call for projects.

The nine projects from the Nord–du–Québec region fall under Section A of the FIN and therefore seek to promote the development of Northern communities and environmental conservation. Of these nine initiatives, six are from the Eeyou Istchee Baie–James territory and three are from Nunavik.

The FIN, which is part of the Government of Quebec's 2020–2023 Northern Action Plan (NAP 2020–2023), is a financial assistance program that aims to respond in real time to the priority needs of northern communities. It has a total budget of $11 million. The Société du Plan Nord, which coordinates the implementation of the NAP 2020–2023, is responsible for this program.

"In order to be able to live in the northern territory, we must also make it live. The promoters supported today through the Fonds d'initiatives nordiques understand this and wish to actively participate in this dynamism. Together, the nine innovative projects selected will generate more than $10 million in economic benefits in the Eeyou Istchee Baie–James and Nunavik territories. These are concrete results, as set out in our government's Northern Action Plan."

Jonatan Julien, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Minister Responsible for the Côte–Nord and Gaspésie–Îles–de–la–Madeleine regions

"I am pleased to see today that the 2020–2023 Northern Action Plan is already having a positive impact on the vitality of the Nord–du–Québec region. Thanks to the Fonds d'initiatives nordiques, managed by the Société du Plan Nord, nine diversified projects will be able to contribute to the improvement of the quality of life of the inhabitants of this beautiful territory by creating economic opportunities and by better connecting the communities with the rest of Quebec. This is excellent news!"

Pierre Dufour, Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Abitibi–Témiscamingue Region and the Nord–du–Québec Region

"The great diversity of projects selected by the Fonds d'initiatives nordiques demonstrates the vitality and economic diversity of the Nord–du–Québec region. This support will make it possible to concretely promote innovative projects whose spin–offs will benefit the entire region."

Denis Lamothe, Member of Parliament for Ungava and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs and the Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks

Initiatives selected from the Eeyou Istchee Baie–James territory:

FaunENord will analyze the productivity potential of the edible matsutake mushroom in the Jack Pine forests of the southern part of Eeyou Istchee Baie–James territory for harvesting and mycotourism purposes. ($43,628)

The Nibiischii Corporation is planning to convert the infrastructure and facilities of the Waconichi Lake site in order to optimize its energy consumption and diversify its tourism offer. ($150,000)

With the collaboration of the Université du Québec à Chicoutimi, the Nibiischii Corporation will develop tools to ensure the safety of users and employees on the territory of the Assinica and Albanel–Mistassini–and–Waconichi Lakes wildlife reserves. ($68,000)

The Lebel–sur–Quévillon Snowmobile Club will build a bridge over the Taschereau River to replace the existing ice crossing and provide safe passage for users. ($100,000)

The Solidarité Alimentaire Matagami community organization will develop educational projects focusing on gardening and forest harvesting to expand its current Meals–on–Wheels, group cooking and food assistance services. ($70,406)

The James Bay Joint Action Mining Committee will provide customized support to junior mining companies operating on the Eeyou Istchee Baie–James territory. ($100,000)

Initiatives selected from the Nunavik territory:

The ArcticNet research network will adapt science–based educational materials about Nunavik for youth in the territory and encourage them to share with other Arctic youth on common issues. ($100,000)

The organization Nurrait | Jeunes Karibus will accompany young Inuit in organizing an expedition to the territory in the summer of 2021 and a crossing of the Nunavik territory the following summer. This project aims to encourage positive leadership and perseverance among youth. ($100,000)

Tukisivallirutitsanut Parnaitiit will make available to the Inuit of Nunavik the history of the educational establishment on their territory between 1950 and 1990. Already available in French, this scientific documentation must be translated and popularized in English and Inuktitut. ($100,000)

