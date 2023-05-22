Folsom Ranch shopping center construction to begin. Here are the businesses it will offer

The Folsom Ranch development is bringing in businesses as construction gears up at Southpointe shopping center.

The complex will start building in a few weeks, according to Akki Patel, owner of LRE & Cos., the project developer. Confirmed tenants include a national gas chain, a veterinary clinic and medical occupants. The 10-acre site is part of a 3,585-acre master plan that proposed an 72,000 square-foot assisted living facility, according to the real estate agency’s website.

The gas station, Patel said, will be a Circle K built on its own 4,720-square-foot parcel.

Patel did not identify the veterinarian clinic though he did say it was a “prominent” one.

In addition to the hundreds of residential units being built, the Folsom Ranch development will house both UC Davis and Dignity Health medical facilities.

There are prospective fast food, restaurant and bar tenants, too, according to Patel.

“We have invested more than two decades into understanding different communities, what makes them unique,” Patel said. “Generally speaking, mixed-use projects are always going to provide a diversity of offerings and services to a community. In this case, for example, you can bring your pet for an appointment at the vet and afterward grab a bit to eat or drink and spend some time in that same space.”