Folsom mail and identity theft suspects arrested. Police say they found methamphetamine

Two people were arrested in connection with identity theft, fraud and drug-related charges in Folsom, police say.

Richard York, 52, of Folsom and Sarah Carrol, 37, of Placerville were taken into custody Friday after an investigation into countless reports of mail theft from cluster mailboxes over the last several months, according to a Facebook post from the Folsom Police Department. It was conducted by the department’s special investigations unit.

The post also said the department saw “an uptick in reported identity theft and fraudulent credit and/or bank transactions,” during that time.

After the execution of a search warrant of a home on Creekside Drive, police said they found U.S. Post Office cluster mailbox master keys, methamphetamine, evidence of fraudulent check manufacturing, identity theft documents and stolen mail belonging to several dozen residents of Folsom and neighboring cities and counties.

Police say the suspects were booked into Sacramento County Main Jail.

York was booked Friday night and is ineligible for bail, according to jail records. He was expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. Carrol has since been released.

Folsom police officials say detectives will follow up with victims over the next few weeks to return stolen mail and identity documents.